Elevate Your Next Steak Dinner With A Velvety Chocolate-Infused Sauce

It's a shame more people don't consider whipping together a homemade sauce when they cook a beautiful piece of steak. Sure, it takes a bit more work than picking up something from the grocery store. But if you do it justice, you end up with a flavorful accent to the beef that blows any steak sauce from Kroger out of the water. The best part is there's a plethora of ingredients you can experiment with that can take that meaty, umami-laden palate-pleaser to the next level. According to the executive chef at Impression Moxche by Secrets & Secrets Moxche, Orlando Trejo, there's one ingredient in particular that too many people are sleeping on.

When creating a sauce for any dish, it should complement the flavors featured in the star of the show. With that in mind, Trejo recommends using chocolate to create the perfect partner for a juicy steak. "Chocolate has flavors such as wood, black pepper, and spice," Trejo told The Takeout. "Which, if we think about it, are flavors that anyone could enjoy in a cut of meat."

In the same way that chocolate pairs perfectly with bourbon thanks to its notes of oak and smoke, the flavors Trejo described would be more than welcome accompanying the meaty char on a steak. However, you don't want to make your beefy entree a secret dessert. Balancing sweetness with acidic ingredients and using the correct type of chocolate is key to creating a winning steak sauce.