Why Kroger's Steak Sauce Is The Worst Brand On The Shelves
Not too long ago, we published a blind taste test of 10 different steak sauces to see which one would complement your steak the best (if it needs a helping hand, that is). One of those bottled sauces sank straight to the bottom, and it was a major store's generic brand that just couldn't hoof it when compared to the rest. Unfortunately, that ended up being Kroger's Universal Steak Sauce, which our taste tester could immediately clock as a generic brand, saying "it tasted like an off-beat version of the many 'real' steak sauces out there."
One of the glaring problems with Kroger's Universal Steak Sauce is that it was both sweet and bitter, with a muddled spice profile and a watery flavor. While store-brand sauces can perform admirably well, like Trader Joe's did in our barbecue sauce taste test lineup, Kroger's just fell flat with those main issues. Even Walmart's house brand steak sauce, Great Value, came in at a respectable fourth place, which means generic doesn't always have to imply "bottom of the barrel."
Here's what we look for in a great bottled steak sauce
When it comes to a terrific steak sauce, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First of all, texture matters. If the sauce is too watery, it's already losing points for being too runny and hard to control when it comes to dispensing and using it. Second, consider your personal preference when it comes to sweetness levels in your condiments. I personally don't like a sweet steak sauce, as I want something to parallel the natural savoriness of seared beef.
Then, is it perky and bright? How do the acid levels of the sauce cut through the fat and iron of the meat? And consider salt levels too — if your steak's already salted properly, is this steak sauce going to make each bite unpalatably salty, or is it just right? Our favorite steak sauce in the ranking was one everyone considers a classic, which is why we think you should spend your money on it. But as to Kroger's Universal Steak Sauce? We think that one's better left on the shelf.