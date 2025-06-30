Why Kroger's Steak Sauce Is The Worst Brand On The Shelves

Not too long ago, we published a blind taste test of 10 different steak sauces to see which one would complement your steak the best (if it needs a helping hand, that is). One of those bottled sauces sank straight to the bottom, and it was a major store's generic brand that just couldn't hoof it when compared to the rest. Unfortunately, that ended up being Kroger's Universal Steak Sauce, which our taste tester could immediately clock as a generic brand, saying "it tasted like an off-beat version of the many 'real' steak sauces out there."

One of the glaring problems with Kroger's Universal Steak Sauce is that it was both sweet and bitter, with a muddled spice profile and a watery flavor. While store-brand sauces can perform admirably well, like Trader Joe's did in our barbecue sauce taste test lineup, Kroger's just fell flat with those main issues. Even Walmart's house brand steak sauce, Great Value, came in at a respectable fourth place, which means generic doesn't always have to imply "bottom of the barrel."