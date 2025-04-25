The Sweet Treat That Pairs Perfectly With Drinking Bourbon

The world of flavor notes in regards to spirit-crafting is a fascinating one. Take bourbon, for example. The strong American whiskey is made with grains, water, and yeast. But by the time it's fermented, distilled, and aged, it can contain flavor notes of the most decadent desserts. In fact, pairing your bourbon with something sweet can be a mouthwatering experience. For more insight on the topic, we spoke to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and the founder of Urban Bourbonist on Instagram. "Bourbon isn't just there to sit next to your dessert," Blatner told The Takeout. "It can enhance it." When we asked for an example, Blatner said he's a big believer in peanut butter cups, calling it "one of the all-time classic pairings."

"The fat and salt from the peanut butter can amp up the mouthfeel of bourbon, bringing out some of its creaminess," Blatner said. "The chocolate links up with the whiskey's oak, spice, and brown sugar flavors. And if the bourbon has some nutty or cocoa flavors... the pairing becomes seamless." After a description like that, we're positively jumping out of our chairs to taste these two together. But before we head to the local liquor store, Blatner had some thoughts on the kind of chocolate that would make this pairing really shine.