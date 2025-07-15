For The Best Mole Sauce, Use This Type Of Chocolate

'Mole' is a broad term, and because the word itself comes from the old Aztec Nahuatl word for 'sauce,' mole includes lots of different sauces. It's a rich sauce with a rich history and plenty of hyperlocal and family recipes in Mexico, but the most common mole in the United States is mole poblano. Your average mole poblano includes lots of chiles and spices which give it this earthy kick. If you're completely new to mole, you may not know that this spicy sauce (a staple of any 60-second intro to Oaxacan food) usually includes chocolate. It can lead to some amazing meat dishes, but how does chocolate end up pulling that off?

Some professional advice is always helpful, so we asked Justin Mosel, chef and executive culinary director at Rubio's Coastal Grill, the Mexican chain which is currently one of Gen Z's favorite restaurants. According to Mosel, chocolate works with lots of the other ingredients in mole really well. "Chocolate is used in moles to add complexity, color and complementary sweet and bitter notes to ingredients such as nuts and seeds." What chocolate should you get, specifically? Mosel recommends a heavy dark chocolate, especially if it's over 75% cacao. For a specific brand, Mosel recommends Taza, an American company which makes Mexican-style stone ground chocolate. More broadly though, any good quality Mexican dark chocolate with a strong flavor should work.