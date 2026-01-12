Whether you identify as a foodie or not, you can probably agree that one of the greatest experiences in life is the sense of discovery that comes with dining out. Walking into a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and downing that first bite, makes patrons feel like a momentary Magellan, planting feet, or teeth, where no man has before. There is a real joy in finding a hidden gem of a joint, whether it's a family owned spot with a single location, or a bustling business on the brink of expansion. But there's a reason that chain restaurants still exist.

While discovery may be the driving force behind many nights on the town, it's exhausting to ask people to have a sense of adventure every single day. Sometimes, all you need is a familiar, comforting menu, and that's what restaurants like Red Lobster typically provide. This iconic seafood spot stands tall with over 50 mostly permanent menu items, offering an ever present sense of reliability that keeps customers coming back for the same Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and Admiral's Feast. Yet, even restaurants that are specifically built for consistency aren't immune to change. Hidden behind the veil of consistency is a litany of lobster (and non-lobster) menu items that at one time felt permanent, but have since disappeared, and been completely forgotten. Here are 11 discontinued Red Lobster menu items customers forgot existed.