Forget Beef And Give Your Loaded Nachos A Seafood Twist

There is hardly an occasion when nachos are not a welcome addition to the party. Between game days, live sporting events, a trip to the movie theater, and just your average, casual weekday night, nachos just make sense. Curiously enough, you can put cheese (be sure to melt it perfectly) and almost any savory topping on a pile of tortilla chips and it tastes good. From jarred cheese with pickled jalapenos to your leftover pulled pork, the dish is incredibly versatile. What you don't see a ton of, though, is seafood on nachos, and it's time to change that.

Think about it: if you can put fish and shrimp in a taco, there's no reason you shouldn't put them on a plate of nachos. And you don't have to stop at these two ingredients; crab and sweet lobster may sound a bit extravagant, but make unforgettable seafood nachos. Be careful, imitation crab meat is, indeed, imitation. You can certainly simply replace your beef with your choice of seafood and keep the rest of your ingredients the same (cheese, lettuce, salsa, etc.), but with special nachos like these, you want the flavor of the delicate seafood to shine, so don't overwhelm your dish with ingredients. With this in mind, keep the seafood in larger chunks so you get nice, meaty bites; leave shrimp whole or, if they're large, cut them into bite sized pieces. Jumbo lump crabmeat is ideal, and try to use larger chunks of lobster meat. If you're using fish, a white, flaky fish is best, like halibut or cod.