Fast Food Menu Items That Disappeared During The Pandemic And Never Returned

Fast food menus are forever in flux, with new items perpetually arriving and old ones getting retired. The reasons for deletion are many, but it usually comes down to money — profit margins may be slim in a fast food restaurant. Plus, products that aren't bringing in much revenue aren't bound to last long, nor are the ones that require too much labor or steps, because that uses up resources that could otherwise be used more efficiently and profitably.

The shift in eating and purchasing habits that came with the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were tough to navigate for fast food chains. Lockdowns and social distancing rules meant fewer or no in-store customers and busier drive-thru lanes, along with supply chain issues and worker shortages. Many of the bigger fast food companies had to respond quickly, and they made their menus smaller so as to operate in a more organized and economically conscious way. They all got rid of numerous menu items and options, and while most would eventually come back, some didn't. Here are fast food products that went away during the age of the coronavirus that never reappeared.