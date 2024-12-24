McDonald's Fries Are Not Gluten-Free. Here's Why

McDonald's is the largest fast-food chain, with over 38,000 restaurants in nearly 120 countries. It's known to be the place to get delicious burgers, shakes, and chicken nuggets, but when it comes to the fries especially, there's nothing quite like them. From the crispy exterior to the salty deliciousness, it's no wonder they're the most popular item on the menu. To put it into perspective, billions of pounds of french fries are made and consumed around the globe each year; so in other words, the fries are what the people want.

Unfortunately, not everyone can eat them due to dietary restrictions like gluten intolerance and the natural beef flavoring in the fries. While many natural flavors derived in the U.S. are safe for people to consume when they follow this lifestyle, the beef flavoring used at McDonald's contains hydrolyzed wheat, which isn't gluten-free. For this reason, the world's favorite fast-food fries are not an option.