McDonald's Fries Are Not Gluten-Free. Here's Why
McDonald's is the largest fast-food chain, with over 38,000 restaurants in nearly 120 countries. It's known to be the place to get delicious burgers, shakes, and chicken nuggets, but when it comes to the fries especially, there's nothing quite like them. From the crispy exterior to the salty deliciousness, it's no wonder they're the most popular item on the menu. To put it into perspective, billions of pounds of french fries are made and consumed around the globe each year; so in other words, the fries are what the people want.
Unfortunately, not everyone can eat them due to dietary restrictions like gluten intolerance and the natural beef flavoring in the fries. While many natural flavors derived in the U.S. are safe for people to consume when they follow this lifestyle, the beef flavoring used at McDonald's contains hydrolyzed wheat, which isn't gluten-free. For this reason, the world's favorite fast-food fries are not an option.
Which items are actually gluten-free?
While McDonald's doesn't offer gluten-free specific options, don't write them off yet. There are always workarounds to individual menu items, but be aware the workstations in the kitchen may come in contact with items that contain gluten. That said, let's look at other possible options when visiting McDonald's.
First, if you enjoy their famous hamburgers, like the Big Mac or Quarter Pounder, you can remove the buns and enjoy the patty, remaining ingredients, and condiments like ketchup and mustard. As a side, you could opt for apple slices instead of french fries. To wash it all down, any of their shakes (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry) are also gluten-free. If you're a dessert person, their sundaes are an excellent choice, or if you like their McFlurry's, the always-popular M&M option is a green light. If you're there before breakfast ends, the fruit and maple oatmeal is also an option to consider. While many main menu items aren't available for people who can't (or choose not to) eat gluten, there are always options when you find yourself in a pinch.