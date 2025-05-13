What's The Most Ordered Fast Food Item In America?

Has the burger's time in the sun come to an end? Recent data would seem to indicate the humble yet dependable slab of Americana on a bun has been usurped as the most ordered fast food item in the United States. But, as so many things seem to be at this current moment in time, that statistic is both entirely true and somewhat incorrect.

The data platform Statista found that pizza, not burgers, was the fast food item of choice for more Americans during the first quarter of 2023 (despite the fact that, for some, pizza chains don't qualify as fast food establishments). A full 29% of respondents said that pizza was their grab-and-go item of choice. Statista also cited a second, separate survey which had 28% of respondents stating they order pizza from a fast food restaurant once a week while 10% ordered it more than once a week. A whopping 31% said that fast food pizza was on their plates at least once a month.

But it's here where the Statista info goes all pear-shaped, as our friends in England might say, since the same survey also found that burgers were ordered more frequently than pizza. So, what gives?