These Popular Cheeses Might Be The Unhealthiest In The Aisle

We all know that cheese is a bit of a treat — it's famously high in fat and it can get pretty salty. If we all agree we shouldn't just snack on cheese by the block, do we really need to know which cheeses are technically the worst for us?

Well, information is never a bad thing and some of the cheeses on this list might surprise you. Plus, if you have any health conditions related to saturated fat or salt intake, then some strategic cheese choice might help a lot. Otherwise, you can simply draw on your cheese knowledge as needed; perhaps when you're cooking for others or when you're working on a light lunch recipe.

So, what exactly makes a cheese more or less healthy? The fat, saturated fat, and salt contents are important, of course, but there's definitely more to it. Processing is a factor since heavily processed cheeses can end up with extra stuff we don't need. How the cheese is eaten is another factor. For example, Parmesan (which has more protein and calcium than eggs) is a high-fat cheese at 30% fat, and it's pretty salty, too. It doesn't appear on this list because its strong flavor means it's mostly eaten in small quantities. A 10-gram block of cheddar looks like a joke, for example, but 10 grams of finely grated Parmesan is more than enough for topping a bowl of pasta.