Throw Halloumi In Your Smoker For The Ultimate Vegetarian Cookout Side
Traditionally, smokers are used for cooking meats like beef short ribs, pork, and brisket. Let's break from the norm and try something more vegetarian-friendly: cheese. Everyone loves cheese, with its variety of options and endless possibilities. Using cheese like halloumi, which is more dry and has a chewy consistency, adds a smoky flavor to its already salty and tangy notes. It's not just a great meat substitute, it might even become a new staple in your kitchen.
On nights when you prefer a meatless meal, consider a smoked halloumi dish. There are numerous ways to enhance the smoky cheese's flavor. You can experiment with different wood chips such as oak, applewood, maple, or hickory, each imparting a unique flavor to the cheese. Just like at a wine tasting, pairing a specific wood chip with cheese can be a fun and tasty activity. Additionally, you can season your halloumi with ingredients like tomato sauce, paprika, garlic, and white beans for a Spanish twist, or honey and pine nuts for a delightful appetizer. Whether you lean towards sweet or savory, smoked cheese can be a versatile and delicious choice.
Mastering the Art of Smoking Cheese
When it comes to smoking foods — be it cheese, meat, or veggies — even cream cheese, which straddles between a cheese and a spread — there are several methods to choose from. The ProQ Cold Smoke Generator is an affordable option for cold smoking. It's simple to use — just buy some wood chips, light a tea light, and you're all set. Smoking times vary depending on preference. Some smoke cheese for just an hour, which is ideal if you're in a rush, while others prefer to let it smoke for up to 8 hours.
If you have a grill, you can smoke cheese directly in it. Use the indirect heat method: heat only one side of the grill while keeping the other side cold. Place foil and ice on the cold side, and set a cooling rack on top where your cheese will go. This setup keeps your cheese cool while it absorbs smoke and moisture. Remember to refill the ice as needed and maintain the temperature around 250 degrees Fahrenheit. For the best results, avoid ultra-processed American or deli-sliced, as these often don't smoke well.
Whichever route you choose, give Meatless Monday (or any day of the week) a try. Smoke your halloumi and pair it with a fun sauce or seasoning to make the dish truly irresistible.