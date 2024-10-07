Throw Halloumi In Your Smoker For The Ultimate Vegetarian Cookout Side

When it comes to smoking foods — be it cheese, meat, or veggies — even cream cheese, which straddles between a cheese and a spread — there are several methods to choose from. The ProQ Cold Smoke Generator is an affordable option for cold smoking. It's simple to use — just buy some wood chips, light a tea light, and you're all set. Smoking times vary depending on preference. Some smoke cheese for just an hour, which is ideal if you're in a rush, while others prefer to let it smoke for up to 8 hours.

If you have a grill, you can smoke cheese directly in it. Use the indirect heat method: heat only one side of the grill while keeping the other side cold. Place foil and ice on the cold side, and set a cooling rack on top where your cheese will go. This setup keeps your cheese cool while it absorbs smoke and moisture. Remember to refill the ice as needed and maintain the temperature around 250 degrees Fahrenheit. For the best results, avoid ultra-processed American or deli-sliced, as these often don't smoke well.

Whichever route you choose, give Meatless Monday (or any day of the week) a try. Smoke your halloumi and pair it with a fun sauce or seasoning to make the dish truly irresistible.