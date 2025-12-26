Why Lidia Bastianich Will Never Serve Pasta On A Plate – And You Shouldn't Either
Whether it's comforting cacio e pepe with a twist or easy ham- and pea-packed pasta alla papalina, most Americans wouldn't think twice before piling pasta on a plate. However, according to Italian-American chef Lidia Bastianich, it's best to skip the plates when serving pasta. Instead, the celebrity chef recommends serving pasta in a soup bowl. This might seem odd — I mean, what's wrong about a plate of pasta? — but it actually makes so much sense. While many people are of the opinion that food just tastes better in a bowl, this is particularly true when it comes to pasta for several reasons.
As Bastianich explained in an interview with TODAY, pasta tends to get cold much quicker when spread out on a flat plate (and don't even think about reheating pasta in the microwave). Plus, the high, curved edges of a bowl make it much easier to evenly toss perfectly saucy pasta dishes. Bowls also make the pasta-eating experience more comfortable and prevent tragic spillage, as anyone who's chased that last strand of spaghetti right off the edge of a plate can surely appreciate.
How to serve pasta in a bowl, per Lidia Bastianich
Lidia Bastianich recommends serving pasta mounded in pre-warmed soup bowls for maximum heat retention (cold bowls translate to cold pasta). Any flat pasta bowl or shallow soup bowl should work wonderfully. To preheat the dishes, you can simply stick them in an oven set to the lowest possible temperature (typically around 150 to 175 degrees Fahrenheit) for about five minutes before serving. Yes, plating pasta in bowls means you'll have to wash more dishes if you're serving a side salad, but the benefits far outweigh this small inconvenience.
Bowls are also a far more Italian pasta-serving method. In Italy, meals are traditionally divided into several courses, so combining an entire Italian-American feast of spaghetti and meatballs, a side salad, and the best garlic bread on the same plate might make you a bit of a persona non grata in the Mediterranean country. Plus, bowls are essential for eating spaghetti like Italians do – by twirling your fork against the edge of the bowl. Now that you know how to properly plate pasta (in a bowl), check out Lidia Bastianich's advice for picking out the best store-bought dry pasta.