Why Lidia Bastianich Will Never Serve Pasta On A Plate – And You Shouldn't Either

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's comforting cacio e pepe with a twist or easy ham- and pea-packed pasta alla papalina, most Americans wouldn't think twice before piling pasta on a plate. However, according to Italian-American chef Lidia Bastianich, it's best to skip the plates when serving pasta. Instead, the celebrity chef recommends serving pasta in a soup bowl. This might seem odd — I mean, what's wrong about a plate of pasta? — but it actually makes so much sense. While many people are of the opinion that food just tastes better in a bowl, this is particularly true when it comes to pasta for several reasons.

As Bastianich explained in an interview with TODAY, pasta tends to get cold much quicker when spread out on a flat plate (and don't even think about reheating pasta in the microwave). Plus, the high, curved edges of a bowl make it much easier to evenly toss perfectly saucy pasta dishes. Bowls also make the pasta-eating experience more comfortable and prevent tragic spillage, as anyone who's chased that last strand of spaghetti right off the edge of a plate can surely appreciate.