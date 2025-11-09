Give Your Cacio E Pepe A Delicious Twist With One Simple Ingredient

There are those who believe traditional pasta dishes should not be messed with: no substitutions, no additional ingredients, and no taking anything away, lest you puncture the very soul of the dish. And then there are those who like to play with their food, so to speak. Cacio e pepe is one of those dishes that have strong support in the former group, with plenty who believe that long stranded pasta, pecorino cheese, black pepper, and pasta water are the only contenders ever allowed to be part of the Roman classic. But, we beg you to consider what a little shallot can do to this timeless favorite.

Shallots, small members of the onion family, are sweet, delicate alliums that taste like a mix between garlic and onion. When they're sautéed, caramelized, toasted, or fried, shallots are hit with a boost of major umami flavor that is irresistible. Perhaps this is why they work so well with cacio e pepe; the umami and tang of gobs of silky pecorino cheese becomes unforgettable when combined with the flavor of shallots.

By incorporating shallot, is cacio e pepe still "real?" That depends on who you ask, but the culinary realm has become what it is today by innovation and the delicate balance of ingredients enhancing one another, while maintaining respect for traditional recipes. The shallot isn't intended to disrupt the balance of this wonderful dish, rather it adds dimension to it.