The Common Kitchen Appliance The Pasta Queen Says Is Evil

Nadia Caterina Munno, better known as The Pasta Queen, didn't get her title for no reason. The Italian chef was born in Rome to a pasta-making family known around town by the nickname "the Macaronis," and she learned how to make pasta by hand at a very young age under the tutelage of her aunts and grandmothers. With millions of followers across several major social media platforms, the Pasta Queen has become a trusted authority in Italian cooking — so believe her when she tells you not to reheat pasta in the microwave.

In the eighth episode of "The Pasta Queen", her new show on Amazon Prime, a fan named Ally writes in asking for advice. Nadia reads the question –- "how long should I microwave my pasta?" -– with her typical regal poise, pronouncing "microwave" Nigella Lawson-style as "mee-cro-wah-vay", before letting that controversial kitchen appliance have it with both barrels. "What are you thinking?" she beseeches Ally, with the gravity and intensity of a nonna who just saw you substitute cottage cheese for ricotta. "Use an oven! Or get one of those little electric ovens! They're mild, they're gentle. Microwaves are so aggressive, they take the joy out of the ingredients!"