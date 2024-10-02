Here's How Long Cooked Pasta Will Last In Your Fridge

Are you the type to let leftover pasta linger in your fridge to the point where you're unsure if it's edible? Don't worry, no judgment here, since it's a common dilemma. However, it's a good idea to learn about the storage life of cooked pasta so your zesty pasta salad or creamy fettuccine Alfredo doesn't become a mealtime disaster.

Most cooked leftovers, including pasta, shouldn't be stored in the fridge for more than four days. This gives you enough time to enjoy it as a quick lunch or dinner option without worrying about excess bacterial growth. If you plan on reheating the pasta, one time's the charm so you don't risk an upset stomach. It's easy to lose track of time if you don't mark the storage date on the container. In this case, you'll need to rely on your senses to determine whether or not to eat the pasta.