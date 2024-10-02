Here's How Long Cooked Pasta Will Last In Your Fridge
Are you the type to let leftover pasta linger in your fridge to the point where you're unsure if it's edible? Don't worry, no judgment here, since it's a common dilemma. However, it's a good idea to learn about the storage life of cooked pasta so your zesty pasta salad or creamy fettuccine Alfredo doesn't become a mealtime disaster.
Most cooked leftovers, including pasta, shouldn't be stored in the fridge for more than four days. This gives you enough time to enjoy it as a quick lunch or dinner option without worrying about excess bacterial growth. If you plan on reheating the pasta, one time's the charm so you don't risk an upset stomach. It's easy to lose track of time if you don't mark the storage date on the container. In this case, you'll need to rely on your senses to determine whether or not to eat the pasta.
What happens when cooked pasta goes bad?
Spoilage presents itself in several ways, and for cooked pasta any signs of mold, a slimy texture, or sour odor mean you should throw it away. Even if the pasta looks and smells okay but you're just skeptical about its freshness, it's better to discard the dish than eat it with hesitation. You can always stay on the safe side by making another pasta dish or letting your favorite Italian restaurant do the work for you. Just be prepared to spend some extra dough for a pasta entrée at some restaurants.
Another way to maximize cooked pasta's storage life is by choosing the right container for the job. An airtight container that keeps moisture and oxygen out will prevent the dish from spoiling too fast. Try not to cram a ton of pasta into the container so it can lock and seal properly.