Don't Have Any Cleaning Products For The Kitchen? Reach Inside Your Liquor Cabinet

Time for everyone's favorite task — cleaning the kitchen. I can hear the impassioned cheers of enthusiasm now. But wait, what's that? Are you out of your go-to kitchen cleaner? Sorry, you're not getting off that easy. Grease, grime, and a stinky fridge wait for no one, and all you need to eliminate dirt and unpleasant odors is the very same bottle of vodka you use to make those famous upgraded bloody marys.

Vodka happens to be a sort of jack-of-all-trades. While most folks use it to make enticing cocktails and flavorful old-school vodka sauce, it is also perfectly capable of helping you achieve a clean and tidy kitchen. Sure, you can always clean your kitchen with vinegar, but if you're like me, the scent left behind by the all-purpose cleaner is almost as offensive as whatever smell it was intended to eliminate. Vodka, on the other hand, is a nearly odorless liquor that won't stink up your galley. It also dries faster than vinegar, meaning you can get back to creating your next culinary masterpiece sooner.

Mind you, a typical 80 proof variety won't disinfect, but if you upgrade to a 100 proof brand, bacteria doesn't stand a chance. One cup in a spray bottle will do the trick, but if you add several drops of tea tree oil, you'll be armed with a cleaning agent that keeps mold at bay, as well. Alternatively, you could add some lemon-scented essential oil to impart a bright, fresh smell to your kitchen, too.