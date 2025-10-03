If You're Not Cleaning This Kitchen Appliance Weekly It Probably Stinks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Few things are less satisfying than cleaning your kitchen only to have an unpleasant smell linger in the air. Follow your nose and you'll likely find the stink once you open your refrigerator if you're not cleaning it as often as you should be. It's easy to put the inside of your kitchen's largest appliance behind closed doors when it's actually behind closed doors. But a weekly cleaning will do wonders for your food, your nose, and your eyes. If you've got shelves and drawers full of perishable foods, takeout, or leftovers, there are already all sorts of smells floating around, but if any of those foods have spoiled, the odor can be a lot worse.
Food that's grown mold can contaminate other foods nearby, causing an increased grocery bill for you or leading to someone in your home getting sick — or both. The growth of mold and bacteria can be reduced or prevented entirely with weekly cleanings, though the fridge handles should be cleaned every day. It's good practice to clean your fridge before you go grocery shopping each week. Start by removing any spoiled or expired foods, then wipe down the shelves and clean up any spills that may have occurred throughout the week. Not only will a clean fridge make it easier to put away new groceries, but the process of cleaning it out will help you see what items you may need to buy while you're out.
You should be deep cleaning your fridge too
Weekly fridge cleaning will help in the short term, but every now and then, your refrigerator will need a little extra TLC. Deep cleaning the fridge should take place every few months or with each new season. This is similar to the weekly cleanings, but a bit more detailed. Take out all the food from your fridge, toss the spoiled and expired foods, and remove the shelves and drawers to wash them. You can wash most fridge shelves and drawers in your dishwasher if they fit and don't have any lights or electronic components.
While the shelves and drawers are out, clean and sanitize the inside of the fridge and the seals. This is a great time to inspect the seals to make sure they don't need repair, and to place a thermometer in your fridge if there isn't one built in to make sure the temperature is correct. Other areas of the fridge that should be cleaned at least twice a year are behind and underneath. These spaces can accumulate all sorts of crumbs, dirt, debris, and pet hair if you have a pet. Over time, this can interfere with the airflow and functionality of the fridge, making it work harder and potentially creating a fire hazard. Not to mention, you may find some long-lost treasures that rolled underneath or fell behind months ago.