If You're Not Cleaning This Kitchen Appliance Weekly It Probably Stinks

Few things are less satisfying than cleaning your kitchen only to have an unpleasant smell linger in the air. Follow your nose and you'll likely find the stink once you open your refrigerator if you're not cleaning it as often as you should be. It's easy to put the inside of your kitchen's largest appliance behind closed doors when it's actually behind closed doors. But a weekly cleaning will do wonders for your food, your nose, and your eyes. If you've got shelves and drawers full of perishable foods, takeout, or leftovers, there are already all sorts of smells floating around, but if any of those foods have spoiled, the odor can be a lot worse.

Food that's grown mold can contaminate other foods nearby, causing an increased grocery bill for you or leading to someone in your home getting sick — or both. The growth of mold and bacteria can be reduced or prevented entirely with weekly cleanings, though the fridge handles should be cleaned every day. It's good practice to clean your fridge before you go grocery shopping each week. Start by removing any spoiled or expired foods, then wipe down the shelves and clean up any spills that may have occurred throughout the week. Not only will a clean fridge make it easier to put away new groceries, but the process of cleaning it out will help you see what items you may need to buy while you're out.