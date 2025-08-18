How To Use Your Dishwasher To Keep Your Fridge Clean (It's So Easy)

Over time, spills, splats, and grime can build up in even the most organized refrigerators. Before you know it, the shelves that hold your food become one of the nasty parts of your fridge that need to be cleaned. No one needs to pretend that cleaning fridge shelves is fun — unless cleaning is fun for you, in which case, carry on. For the rest of us, there's a kitchen cleaning magic trick that makes this task a lot easier so you can get on with your day. Just use a bit of your free will to put the fridge shelves in your dishwasher.

Don't spend your day scrubbing off questionable smears that you've been repeatedly setting fresh food on top of. Just pop those drawers and shelves in your dishwasher, add some detergent, and take some time for yourself. Maybe you'll even find that you have the energy to defrost your freezer or clean your refrigerator coils.

Keep in mind that you should set the shelves and drawers out at room temperature for a little bit so they warm up. This will mitigate the drastic change in temperature from cold to hot in your dishwasher and help prevent warping or cracks. It is also important to note that not every refrigerator shelf or drawer is dishwasher safe. Some parts are too thin to withstand the heat, and shelving with built-in lighting is a no-go as well. If you still have the manual for your fridge (it may be taped to the back of the appliance) or if you can find it on the company website, it's worth double-checking that the pieces are indeed dishwasher-safe.