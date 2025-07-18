12 Leftovers And How Long You Have Until You Need To Throw Them Out

As food prices soar, saving your leftovers makes great cents — and sense. It also comes in handy during busy work weeks, or when you need a quick dinner for one and don't feel like cooking. But while most types of leftovers can be enjoyed within a few days, there are some precautions you need to take to avoid regretting saving a few bucks. Even the hardiest, most shelf-stable foods will eventually go bad if not eaten soon enough, or if you fail to put your leftovers in the fridge within a certain amount of time.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food must be cooked to a safe temperature and then refrigerated properly if not eaten soon after preparation. The longer leftovers sit in the temperature danger zone of 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the more susceptible they are to bacterial growth that can cause foodborne illness. The USDA recommends cooling leftovers quickly, even if you have to divide large quantities into smaller containers. Not portioning out your food before cooling it may be one of the 14 mistakes you're making with leftover food. Always seal your leftovers in an airtight container or tightly wrapped foil to help them retain moisture and keep out bacteria. Just how long you can keep these leftovers depends on the food in question. Here is how long you can safely store popular food items before it's time to toss them into the trash.