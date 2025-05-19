How Long You Have To Put Restaurant Leftovers In The Fridge Before They Become Hazardous

Not everyone is thrilled about leftovers, but I think it's safe to say that we can put restaurant leftovers in a category of their own. Restaurant leftovers are sure to be remnants of a delicious meal that you couldn't quite get down in one setting — so you asked for the blessed to-go box. But how you treat those leftovers from the time that you get them until you're ready to consume them, is everything. One misstep can send your stomach into a tizzy, making you pay dearly for that error.

If you make the mistake of leaving leftovers out too long at room temperature, you're giving bacteria the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive. Even though the food might still look fine after a few hours, that doesn't mean it's safe to eat, as leftovers need to be refrigerated within two hours of being served, according to the USDA. If it's sweltering outside (like 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and up), that window shrinks to just one hour. After that, bacteria love to move in and wreak havoc. If you're trying to avoid food poisoning, whether you're boxing up dinner after a night out or grabbing takeout on the go, the clock starts ticking as soon as the food leaves the kitchen.