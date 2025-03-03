Can Sushi Be Frozen For Later?

If there's one deal I can't pass up, it's an all you can eat sushi deal. But, sometimes there's just too many rolls for one lunch special. Now the dilemma of whether or not to take the leftovers home comes into play. Can I prolong the enjoyment by freezing my sashimi for later?

Sushi can in fact be frozen, but the length of time and the quality of the roll will vary depending on a number of factors. The U.S. Department of Agriculture explains that raw fish (as sashimi and sushi often are) can last indefinitely when frozen. That being said, frozen raw fish is best enjoyed within three to eight months and shellfish within three months to a year.

In the case of rolls like tempura, California rolls, or other specialty rolls, all of which contain cooked seafood, the timeline for freezing is a bit different. Tempura and other rolls that contain cooked meat can be frozen for up to two months. On the bright side, sushi grade fish commonly used to make these rolls and other raw items like sashimi is usually of the highest quality and has been produced in a way to help prevent food-born illnesses.

Unfortunately, just because you can freeze sushi doesn't necessarily mean you should. After months in a freezer, the taste and texture of your rolls might not be as fresh or delicious. Plus, the rice might become stale and hard from improper storage or go soggy because it wasn't defrosted correctly. If you do plan to freeze sushi for later, here's how to make the best of those leftover rolls.