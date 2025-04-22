What You Should Know Before Attempting To Freeze Hard-Boiled Eggs

If you've got a carton of eggs starting to go bad in your fridge, you may be looking for ways to extend their shelf life. One option is to hard-boil what eggs you have left and then store them unpeeled in the freezer, but is this the right thing to do? Turns out, not really. But before you throw the whole idea in the trash, there's a caveat.

The main problem with freezing hard-boiled eggs is that hard-boiled egg whites become watery when frozen. Best case scenario is to simply stick your hard-boiled eggs in the fridge, where they'll stay fresh for up to a week. If you don't think you'll finish them before that deadline creeps up, you can freeze the hard-boiled egg yolk by itself, since it will retain its texture better than the egg white itself.

Even still, egg yolks will also decrease in quality over time, particularly when it comes to texture. Some people sprinkle salt on hard-boiled egg yolks before freezing them to maintain the quality as long as possible. Because this method isn't all that popular, there doesn't appear to be a clear consensus for how long hard-boiled egg yolks will stay good in the freezer, but we assume they should be eaten within a few weeks.

Whether or not it's worth the trouble to separate the egg yolk and store it in the freezer is up to you. Egg prices appear to have come down in recent weeks, so you may want to consider simply preparing a fresh batch. With the new batch, you could also step up your hard-boiled game by pan-frying them.