What To Know About Vinegar Before You Clean Your Whole Kitchen With It

Using vinegar in place of harsher chemicals is one of the timeless methods that works when it comes to cleaning. A handy ingredient that you could pour into an empty bottle after running out of other cleaning products or a less pungent agent in comparison to Clorox all-purpose cleaners, vinegar can do a great job when needed. These days, you can even purchase cleaning products that are already made of vinegar – like Aunt Fannie's all-purpose cleaning vinegar — but how well does this ingredient actually clean your kitchen?

The short answer? Very well. Vinegar is a fantastic cleaning agent for those who aren't wigged out by the particular smell that comes along with it. Gunk in your oven and tomato sauce stains in plastic containers don't stand a chance when in combat against vinegar. Only one problem remains after cleaning your kitchen with vinegar instead of something stronger: Your kitchen might not be completely sanitized or disinfected despite looking shiny and new.