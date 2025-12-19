What You Need To Know About The Cheesecake Factory Dress Code Before Dining In

Dining in at The Cheesecake Factory is a delectably decadent American experience. From the enormous menu to the wackily excessive interior design, the restaurant chain is wonderfully over-the-top in every way. However, one of the many things you should know before eating at The Cheesecake Factory is how you're expected to dress. Extravagantly decorated Cheesecake Factories certainly have a fancy feel, but how formally are customers really supposed to dress?

According to the chain's Frequently Asked Questions page, The Cheesecake Factory is an "upscale, casual dining restaurant." The restaurant also shared this: "Be comfortable and feel free to come as you are!" This is decidedly vague, but upscale casual can be interpreted as refined yet relaxed everyday attire, the sort of thing you might wear to an informal get-together with friends and family. In other words, you can wear jeans and a t-shirt as long as they're clean and presentable, but it's probably best to leave the sweatpants, flip-flops, and stained shirts at home. The Cheesecake Factory website also notes that the most important thing is to come hungry, which is solid advice considering that the chain offers over 30 decadent varieties of its namesake dessert.