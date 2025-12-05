Olive Garden Just Brought Back 2 Of Its Most Requested Discontinued Menu Items

From its best-ranked menu items to appetizers that don't hit the mark, the cuisine at Olive Garden tends to get mixed reviews depending on who you ask. Yet, when folks find a winner, they can't get enough. Sadly, despite quickly becoming fan-favorites, some of those culinary gems ended up on the trash heap of discontinued menu items which people are safe to assume they'll never eat again.

However, that doesn't usually stop a few determined souls from beseeching the chain to give those menu items a glorious return. Sometimes, that pleading pays off. Olive Garden recently announced it's bringing back two once-popular menu items: Braised Beef Tortelloni and Ravioli di Portobello. The former won over customers with its mouthwatering braised beef, roasted mushrooms, and asiago-stuffed tortelloni accompanied by a luscious marsala mushroom sauce. The ravioli dish was celebrated for its velvety sun-dried tomato sauce which coated plump ravioli filled with portobello mushrooms.

Both formerly discontinued menu items are available starting this week at the Italian chain. However, they aren't being permanently reinstated. The Braised Beef Tortelloni and Ravioli di Portobello are being offered for a limited time through March 22, so anyone seeking a taste of nostalgia should make plans for a trip to the restaurant sooner rather than later.