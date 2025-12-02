12 Foods With More Calcium Than Milk

The importance of getting enough calcium has been consistently drilled into us. Parents tell young children how it will strengthen their bones, and give them superhero powers. Doctors talk to patients about the impact of calcium as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet. Let's not forget about all of the commercials that used to air, featuring people of all ages wearing milk mustaches, and huge, calcium-fueled smiles. It was for good reason, too, since calcium can improve your bones, hair, skin, nails, and overall health.

Per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, kids are supposed to get anywhere from 260 mg to 1300 mg of calcium per day, while for adults, that's around 1000 mg to 1200 mg. A single cup of cow's milk provides 300 mg of calcium, which is about 24% of the daily recommended amount. But while milk is probably the most well-known source of calcium, there are so many other foods that can help you to reach your recommended daily intake. Calcium does not have to come from one source.

In addition to other types of dairy that can get you to your daily calcium goal, there are many plant-based, vegan, and non-dairy options available to get the job done. Regardless of dietary restrictions or lifestyle, you'll find a large spectrum of foods with more calcium than milk.