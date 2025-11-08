What You Need To Consider Before Eating Canned Sardines

There is nothing more satisfying than ripping open a can of sardines, coating a hunk of crusty bread with butter, and just going to town. While they won't win everyone over, they are very versatile — you can use this tinned fish to add a new level of umami to fried rice, toss them with a lemony pasta, or pop some canned sardines in the air fryer for a crispy snack.

These little fish are absolutely nutritious, but there is something to consider before consuming these morsels: They are pretty high in sodium and purines. As is well known, excess salt consumption can cause high blood pressure. Individuals at risk of experiencing heart attacks or strokes, or those with diabetes, are also generally sensitive to the effects of sodium and should be aware that a 100-gram serving of sardines contains just over 300 milligrams of sodium.

Those that have suffered gout or kidney stones should be especially watchful of purines. Purines are chemical compounds that break down into uric acid during digestion. Gout, or the king's disease, is a very painful type of arthritis in which uric acid crystals build up around the joints, usually in the feet and toes. Kidney stones can also be caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals. The crystals stick together and form stones in the kidneys, typically causing intense pain as the body tries to pass them through the urinary system. These are as lovely as they sound, which is to say, not at all. It would take quite a lot of sardine consumption to give you gout or kidney stones, but those suffering from either should absolutely steer clear.