The Common Mistake That's Leaving Your Oatmeal Too Gummy To Enjoy

It's tempting — almost meditative — to stand at the stove and stir your oatmeal as if it's risotto. But unless you're aiming for something closer to paste than porridge, take your hand off the spoon and step away from the pot. Overstirring is one of the biggest mistakes people make with oatmeal, and it's the reason your breakfast goes from creamy and comforting to gummy and dense before you even sit down to eat. Oats, especially rolled or steel-cut varieties, release starch as they cook. A few quick stirs get things moving, but if you keep at it like you're making polenta, all that starch turns your breakfast into glue.

The trick is letting the oats hydrate and simmer without interference. Think of it like cooking rice — fussing too much ruins the cooking process. You'll get better results when steel-cut or old-fashioned oats are cooked low and slow. The less you mess with them, the better they turn out — especially if you upgrade your morning oatmeal with butter and salt, or cook rich and silky everyday oatmeal by swapping the water for milk.