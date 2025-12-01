The Sneaky Reason Costco Constantly Moves Your Favorite Items
Costco is known for many things. In addition to its legendary free samples and Costco's iconic food court (which we hope will never change), the warehouse store is famously confusing to navigate. Even smaller Costco locations can be double the size of a standard supermarket and sell everything from saunas to Bulgarian caviar. If all that wasn't enough, it turns out Costco intentionally rearranges its products on a regular basis, and not because it's trying to improve organization. Instead, the real reason Costco moves products around is because it wants you to buy more stuff.
The logic behind this is easier to follow than Costco's aisle arrangement. When customers have to walk down every aisle seeking out their favorite items, they can't help but see all the hot new Costco finds they might have otherwise overlooked, translating to more impulse buys. Shoppers also spend more time in the store overall, further increasing spending. (And, anecdotally, by the time they've clocked 10,000 steps hunting for their grocery staples, they're hungry for a surprisingly high-quality Costco food court hot dog.)
Tips for navigating Costco
Costco tends to move seasonal items around more than everyday staples, but no product is safe from potential reorganization. Even the most basic items can be moved every few months. The good news is, if you often find yourself wandering the aisles of Costco desperately searching for the money-saving Costco grocery staples that you bought last week, you're not alone. While doing a few extra loops around Costco isn't altogether unpleasant — especially if you remember you can grab the most free Costco samples on weekend afternoons — there are some tips to keep in mind for smoother navigation and fewer unplanned purchases.
The warehouse store typically stocks seasonal goodies, discounted items, and other common impulse buys near the front, so you may want to avoid this Costco section if you don't want to bust your budget. Instead, make a beeline for the back, where fresh items are typically kept. And of course, if you're truly lost searching for one of those must-buy Costco items, you can always ask an employee for help.