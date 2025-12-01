The Sneaky Reason Costco Constantly Moves Your Favorite Items

Costco is known for many things. In addition to its legendary free samples and Costco's iconic food court (which we hope will never change), the warehouse store is famously confusing to navigate. Even smaller Costco locations can be double the size of a standard supermarket and sell everything from saunas to Bulgarian caviar. If all that wasn't enough, it turns out Costco intentionally rearranges its products on a regular basis, and not because it's trying to improve organization. Instead, the real reason Costco moves products around is because it wants you to buy more stuff.

The logic behind this is easier to follow than Costco's aisle arrangement. When customers have to walk down every aisle seeking out their favorite items, they can't help but see all the hot new Costco finds they might have otherwise overlooked, translating to more impulse buys. Shoppers also spend more time in the store overall, further increasing spending. (And, anecdotally, by the time they've clocked 10,000 steps hunting for their grocery staples, they're hungry for a surprisingly high-quality Costco food court hot dog.)