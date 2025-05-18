What Exactly Are The Ingredients In Costco's Food Court Hot Dog?

It's a cliché: You don't want to know what's in a hot dog. If you ask PETA, it's pig anuses and worms. If you believe urban legends, it's floor scraps from processing facilities. Should you give up your beloved Costco hot dogs for good?

While hot dogs can contain some decidedly suspect ingredients, they're not as bad as they used to be. That old rumor about floor scraps? It's from a 1906 novel. Food standards have improved a lot since then, and so have sausages. Hot dogs containing offal need to be labeled (watch out for dogs made with "variety meats" if you're not keen on eating organs). Quality varies by brand, too. And, despite their shockingly low $1.50 price tag, Costco hot dogs are made from high-quality meat. The hot dogs are made from USDA choice beef, the second-highest grade.

It's worth noting that, while the retailer advertises its hot dogs as 100% beef, this isn't the only ingredient. 100% beef just means that beef is the only meat. The dogs also contain sugar, spices like garlic and paprika, preservatives like sodium lactate and sodium diacetate, and sodium nitrite, which helps prevent bacterial growth and keeps the meat pink.