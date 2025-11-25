The Best & Worst Grocery Store Thanksgiving Stuffing, Ranked

If you close your eyes and picture Thanksgiving dinner, it's likely you'll think of green bean casseroles, mashed potatoes, turkey, and pumpkin pie. It's the one holiday that comes with a menu that everyone can recognize, even if recipes may vary; and though there are plenty of regional Thanksgiving specialties that can only be found in parts of the U.S., it is generally agreed upon that Thanksgiving is expected to be a feast. With so many side dishes (and one very large entrée) to prepare, any shortcut is a welcome reprieve. That's where boxed stuffing mixes come in: Instead of spending hours drying, seasoning, soaking, and baking cubes of bread, a boxed mix can be pulled together in minutes, and sometimes not even baked at all. Some boxed mixes are just as good as a scratch-made stuffing, meaning you don't have to compromise on flavor for the sake of convenience — you just have to know which box to buy.

To help you navigate which stuffing mix to buy for your Thanksgiving feast this year, I tried 13 of the most widely available stuffing mixes and ranked them from worst to best. Being that boxed stuffings are designed for convenience, I ranked them based on the quality of the bread cubes, the flavor of the included seasonings, ease of preparation, and the value. I also considered whether or not the mixes could be enhanced by add-ins like sausage, chorizo, veggies, or even salt, ranking last the stuffings that can't be salvaged even with clever cooking tricks.