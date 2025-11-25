The Best & Worst Grocery Store Thanksgiving Stuffing, Ranked
If you close your eyes and picture Thanksgiving dinner, it's likely you'll think of green bean casseroles, mashed potatoes, turkey, and pumpkin pie. It's the one holiday that comes with a menu that everyone can recognize, even if recipes may vary; and though there are plenty of regional Thanksgiving specialties that can only be found in parts of the U.S., it is generally agreed upon that Thanksgiving is expected to be a feast. With so many side dishes (and one very large entrée) to prepare, any shortcut is a welcome reprieve. That's where boxed stuffing mixes come in: Instead of spending hours drying, seasoning, soaking, and baking cubes of bread, a boxed mix can be pulled together in minutes, and sometimes not even baked at all. Some boxed mixes are just as good as a scratch-made stuffing, meaning you don't have to compromise on flavor for the sake of convenience — you just have to know which box to buy.
To help you navigate which stuffing mix to buy for your Thanksgiving feast this year, I tried 13 of the most widely available stuffing mixes and ranked them from worst to best. Being that boxed stuffings are designed for convenience, I ranked them based on the quality of the bread cubes, the flavor of the included seasonings, ease of preparation, and the value. I also considered whether or not the mixes could be enhanced by add-ins like sausage, chorizo, veggies, or even salt, ranking last the stuffings that can't be salvaged even with clever cooking tricks.
13. Great Value Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix
Walmart's budget-friendly brand doesn't exactly have a reputation for having the best products. While there are a few Walmart Great Value products as good as the name-brand equivalents, there are also plenty of Great Value products to avoid — and stuffing is one of them. Great Value stuffing is the cheapest on the list at 97 cents, with an ingredient list that only requires water and a few tablespoons of butter. To its credit, the bread is kept in large pieces and perfumed with the scent of herbs, which many mixes lacked; and even after cooking and steaming, the bread stayed fluffy and moist instead of becoming mushy. Unfortunately, though, that's where the good qualities end.
Everyone has a different preference when it comes to stuffing, and seasonings may be one of them. I like seasoning, but the problem with Great Value's seasoning blend is that it tastes artificial and dense, as though the pieces are sprinkled with bouillon cubes. The blend also includes dried celery, which is likely meant to replicate real celery but instead leaves a strange celery salt-like flavor behind. Since the seasoning can't be removed, this stuffing can't be made better by adding other ingredients and ranks as one of the worst stuffing options on the list.
12. Meijer Cornbread Stuffing Mix
Meijer's stuffing mixes are just a few cents more expensive than Great Value's, making them the most direct competitor to the budget brand. The stuffing mixes are nearly identical and even smell the same, and for the most part, taste the same once cooked, as well. What makes the Meijer cornbread stuffing mix marginally better than Great Value's turkey version is the flavor of the cornbread, which is actually one of my favorite cornbreads of the list. Fluffy and corn-flavored without being grainy or dense, the cornbread actually makes this stuffing somewhat decent; but once again, the seasoning ruins the appeal.
Like with the Great Value stuffing, the bread pieces are coated in a fragrant seasoning blend that smells a lot better than it tastes. This one tastes powdery and a little old, like the seasonings are expired or somehow artificial. Worse, it lingers, the saturated taste of dried chicken flavoring overwhelming everything else I tried to eat. Another stuffing I'd pass on, the Meijer cornbread stuffing mix ranks near last on the list.
11. Meijer Stuffing Mix For Turkey
Another mix that sells for less than a dollar, the Meijer stuffing mix again looks, smells, and tastes similarly to the Great Value equivalent. This time, the bread pieces became mushy after soaking, the end result looking nothing like the stuffing pictured on the box. Assuming this would be indicative of its overall quality, I was prepared to rank this version last — but because the bread absorbed so much of the seasoning this time, it actually tasted a little better.
This stuffing mix has the same artificial-tasting seasoning blend that I found off-putting in the two boxes ranked before it, but this time, the flavor is slightly more muted, perhaps due to the type of bread. Though I prefer whole bread cubes in my cooked stuffing, it isn't uncommon for stuffing to be casserole-like in texture; so because of its better taste, I ranked it slightly higher than the others, with the caveat that it comes with a more moist texture.
10. Great Value Cornbread Stuffing Mix
The Great Value cornbread stuffing mix comes in at the top of the under-a-dollar mixes, but still far below any other stuffing on the list. Again seasoned with the dried, artificial flavoring, this mix is not very tasty and generally one I'd avoid; what makes it the best of the worst is the cornbread texture, which is soft, moist, and flavorful. The box advertises that it is made with real cornmeal (which should go without saying), and it does taste like real cornmeal was used.
If you are on an extreme budget and need a mix for less than a dollar, this is the mix to buy. It has a good structure without being dry, has a good corn flavor without any graininess, and is generally flavorful without being overly seasoned. Because it has the same artificial-tasting seasoning as the rest, it isn't my first choice, but makes a decent stuffing that could be enhanced with chorizo or a few sautéed veggies.
9. Pepperidge Farm Cornbread Stuffing Mix
Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix is unique in that the bread isn't cubed, but crushed into an almost crumb-like texture. This results in a stuffing that is more casserole-like in texture, with no discernible, large pieces of bread. Because this is a preference for some stuffing-lovers, I didn't consider this a bad thing (though myself preferring whole cubes). Instead, I evaluated whether the stuffing tasted good and whether the texture was still present or became overly mushy. To my surprise, it wasn't mushy, but the opposite — very dry.
Stuffing can be a lot of things, but one thing it really shouldn't be is dry. I would have assumed that smaller pieces of bread would result in each piece retaining more moisture, resulting overall in a more moist dish. Not so: The Pepperidge Farm's cornbread stuffing is dry and the cornbread grainy, leading me to rank it towards the bottom of the list. Better tasting than Meijer and Great Value brands, this stuffing is salvageable and could taste good with a little extra broth, some chorizo, and a few bell peppers, saving it from ranking last.
8. Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Like the cornbread stuffing ranked just before it, the Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing is also more crumb-like in texture, again meant to be more casserole-like once cooked. This version ranks a little bit higher because of its herby, savory flavor, which is less artificial than Meijer and Great Value's. Oddly, though, the stuffing is again much more dry than I'd have expected, leading to its ranking closer to the bottom of the list.
Bearing in mind that stuffing can be enhanced with ingredients like squash, sausage, cranberries, celery, and onion, I did consider that this stuffing could be a bit better if doctored up with a few more ingredients. It's a decent base for creative stuffings, but not one of the best, being that the texture is dry and crumb-like on its own. This stuffing mix, though flavorful enough, leaves me wanting more: More flavor, more moisture, more texture, which can be done with added ingredients but lacks on its own.
7. Trader Joe's Cornbread Stuffing Mix
Like anyone, I love Trader Joe's, where affordable frozen meals are a lifeline on busy weeknights, and most products are exceptional for their low, budget-friendly prices. For Thanksgiving, Trader Joe's offers two boxed stuffing mixes that each retail higher than most other boxed mixes on the list — but are also double in size, meaning you can make twice as much stuffing. The cornbread stuffing, which costs just under $5 for 12.4 ounces, ends up being a good deal, especially if you plan to serve a large crowd. Whether it's worth buying or not, though, is a different question.
The cubes in Trader Joe's cornbread stuffing are perfect squares that stay the same shape even after cooking. One of the prettiest stuffings on the list, the tiny cubes are great for photo ops or elaborate recipes. Trader Joe's own seasoning mix, though, is why this stuffing ranks so low on the list; not only is the seasoning an off-putting green color that tints the stuffing slightly, but it is also quite bland. If the bread cubes weren't a perfect texture, this mix might rank even lower, but because you could easily transform this into a good stuffing with some sausage and an extra pinch of salt, it ranks closer to the middle of the list.
6. Stove Top Cornbread Stuffing Mix
As one of the most recognizable boxed stuffing mix brands, I had high expectations for the Stove Top cornbread and turkey stuffing mixes. Of course, I already knew that the stuffing mix wasn't going to taste homemade, so my expectations were that it would simply be a good, reliable stuffing. My expectations were met: Stove Top is a perfectly good, almost nostalgic-tasting stuffing mix that could be used as an ingredient to elevate dishes like meatloaf long after Thanksgiving is over. It isn't spectacular, either, which is why it ranks firmly in the middle of the list — it's the best of the budget brands, but not the best mix overall.
The cornbread stuffing mix in particular is average, with a good texture and inoffensive flavor that can be enhanced with any ingredient. It leans a little dry, but not as dry as the Pepperidge Farm stuffing mixes, and could likely be fixed with just a splash more broth or water. If you like cornbread stuffing and want a good shortcut for just a few dollars, this is the mix to buy.
5. Stove Top Stuffing Mix For Turkey
A credit to its consistency, both Stove Top boxed mixes are perfectly average mixes that each make flavorful, fluffy stuffings. Perhaps a matter of personal preference, I ranked the Stove Top turkey stuffing slightly ahead of the cornbread, noting that the bread is softer and more moist. Unlike the mixes at the bottom of the list, the Stove Top stuffings don't taste artificial, and though the seasoning might be a little heavier than I prefer, it doesn't have the same powdery, artificial flavor I noticed in the others. I'd be happy eating Stove Top stuffing on Thanksgiving, whether enhanced with other ingredients or not.
What causes Stove Top to rank a little behind other mixes is simply the quality — for a few dollars more, you can buy a mix that truly tastes homemade. With Stove Top, you can still tell that it isn't a scratch-made stuffing, which doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing; but because there are a few that are much better, Stove Top takes fifth place in the rankings.
4. Urban Accents by Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Stuffing Mix
If I was ranking based on taste and texture alone, the Urban Accents by Stonewall Kitchen stuffing mix would have made the top three. This mix, which can be found at Sur la Table stores and some select retailers, is small batch crafted and made with French and multigrain breads cut into perfect square shapes. The directions call for fresh vegetables, broth, and butter to be cooked and then baked into the stuffing, which results in a near-homemade version of stuffing. What you are paying for with the box, then, is the bread cubes, which is only a good deal if the box is reasonably priced — and this one triples the price of any other stuffing on the list at nearly $15 per box in some locations.
The bread cubes are well seasoned and moisten perfectly in the broth, and the recipe for this stuffing is delicious, easy to follow, and fresh. If this box were $5 or less, it would make a great shortcut for a delicious stuffing. For triple of that, though, it simply isn't worthwhile: even the best bread is nowhere near that price. If you have the money to spend, this stuffing is a great option, but there are a few with a lower price tag that are even better.
3. Trader Joe's Gluten Free Stuffing Mix
If you can't eat gluten, you've probably had many stuffing-less Thanksgiving dinners. A dish with an obviously large amount of gluten, even the gluten-sensitive have to avoid it, which can be especially hard if it is used inside of the turkey. Rarely are any mixes gluten free, being that the main ingredient of stuffing is bread — and often, large companies can't make truly gluten free products at facilities where other wheat products are made. Thankfully, Trader Joe's rose to the challenge, giving us a gluten free stuffing we can rely on.
This stuffing has a similarly bright green herb packet as the Trader Joe's cornbread stuffing, but in this version, the green seemed to disappear once mixed into the bread cubes; perhaps better absorbed by the different ingredients. The bread cubes are what makes this stuffing so impressive, being that they taste exactly like regular bread. They get mushy fast, though, so I'd likely use less water and follow the directions for baking to avoid too moist of a stuffing. Because this is one of the only gluten free options on the market and is a great option for those who normally wouldn't get to enjoy the dish, this ranks highly as an inclusive option for many diets.
2. Whole Foods 365 Traditional Stuffing Mix with Chicken Flavor
To be completely honest, I didn't have high expectations of the Whole Foods stuffing mix. While some 365 products, like microwavable popcorn, are ranked highly among other brands, other products like Whole Foods potato chips are some of the worst on the market. Being that the stuffing pictured on the front of the bag isn't exactly appetizing, I assumed this stuffing would rank towards the bottom of the list. To my surprise, the stuffing wasn't bad at all — in fact, it's likely one of the two I'd buy if I was in a pinch and needed stuffing mix.
What makes the Whole Foods stuffing mix better than many is the bread, which is the reason for buying boxed (or bagged) mixes. The bread, once mixed with butter and water, is doughy and fluffy without being mushy, causing the texture to be pleasantly soft but not casserole-like. It's a base that anyone would enjoy regardless of preference, and one that is seasoned in such a way that it can be eaten plain or easily doctored up with additional ingredients. Best yet, it's surprisingly affordable, costing just under $3 for a 10-ounce bag. My only qualm: It contains rye bread, which has small caraway seeds that noticeably affect the texture.
1. Kinder's Homestyle Stuffing Mix
I'm not sure I've ever conducted a ranking in which the first place choice was so firmly ahead of all of the other options like it is here. Kinder's, which is typically known for barbecue sauces, rubs, and seasonings, sells just one boxed stuffing mix that is labelled as having brown butter, herbs, roasted garlic, and sea salt. The recipe is more involved than any other mix, calling for onion, celery, chicken broth, half and half, eggs, and butter, which almost defeats the purpose of buying a boxed mix — except that the end results are so good, it really is worth it.
The box itself isn't expensive, either, costing under $4 at most retailers, which would be around the same price as buying bread of the same quality. The difference between using fresh bread and using Kinder's boxed mix is that the cubes in this box are seasoned with sea salt, brown butter, and roasted garlic, which greatly enhances the overall flavor for half of the work in doing it yourself. Though stuffing mixes like Whole Foods, Stove Top, or Pepperidge Farm may take far less time to prepare, this is the mix to buy if you want to really impress your guests and have some prep time (and an oven rack) to spare.
Methodology
Since boxed stuffings are meant to be used for convenience, I cooked each stuffing according to the box instructions, opting for the easiest option where applicable. Personal preference aside, I ranked according to taste, texture, and value, ranking lower the mixes that tasted artificial or unpleasant and higher the stuffings that had fluffy, doughy breads and fresh tasting seasonings.
Because stuffing can be customized, I also considered the versatility of the mix, ranking higher the mixes that would make good bases for extra ingredients. Finally, I considered value. While most stuffing mixes are relatively inexpensive, I noted whether a mix was priced too high to be worthwhile, ranking lower any mixes that didn't seem worth their price.