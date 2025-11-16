13 Thanksgiving Side Dishes That You'll Only Find In Some Parts Of The US

Thanksgiving, at least as it's celebrated today in the U.S., is all about some high-minded concepts. This is a holiday about gratitude, reflection, and history, presented as a time to gather with loved ones and take stock of all the good things in life while thinking about the past and one's predecessors and relatives. Thanksgiving also marks the start of the winter holiday season, a time when all those celebrations are commemorated with an abundance of food.

Not only does good food fuel an equally good time with friends and beloved family members, but it's also a pathway to memories and nostalgia. Almost every person and family across the nation has a bevy of foods that they associate with Thanksgiving in particular. Those dishes offer a bite of history, because so many are tied to a specific city, state, or region, owing to collective tastes or the availability of certain unique ingredients. Such foods are so tied to their point of origin that they're almost unheard of in the rest of the country. Here are the Thanksgiving items that are must-makes in some places, but remain little-known outside of their culinary homes.