Don't Throw Out That Extra Thanksgiving Pie Crust, Turn It Into A Next-Day Dessert Instead

Thanksgiving is the pie holiday, and you'll probably have leftover dough. Don't throw it away or shove a balled-up lump in the back of your freezer — save it for the next day and make palmiers. Yes, I know — you cooked and baked for days already and the last thing you want is more dishes. What you do want, however, is a fancy-looking dessert that's easy, quick, and mess-free. Also known as elephant ears, palmiers are those beautiful, curled, airy, sugary pastries that look like something you'd buy in a bakery — and they're simple to make.

Pour sugar on a clean, flat surface. Roll out your pie dough into a square about ⅛-inch thick, then sprinkle more sugar (and maybe spices) evenly on top. Tightly roll each end toward the center. Wrap the log in plastic and chill for 30 minutes to two days. When you're ready to bake, heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then slice the dough by looping plain dental floss under and through (the best trick) or using a bench knife to cut uniform slices between ¼ and ½ inch thick. Arrange them on a lined baking sheet and bake until the sugar melts on one side (about 12 minutes), then flip and continue baking until golden and crisp (about 10-12 more minutes).

Classic palmiers are only puff pastry and sugar, but since it's fall, lean into the cozy vibes with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom, or pumpkin pie spice (here's how to DIY your own).