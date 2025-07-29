Once You Make Pie Crust Like This, You'll Never Turn Back

As is the case with many pastries and desserts, baking a pie at home becomes increasingly difficult the more elements you make from scratch. This is especially the case when it comes to the pie's crust. While a recipe like a show-stopping lemon cream tart doesn't necessitate a homemade crust, a handcrafted dough proves to be an incredible upgrade compared to store-bought crust — especially when using a special technique called fraisage to do so.

We spoke with chef, product development specialist, and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces, Vivian Villa, who gave us insight into the fraisage technique and how to use it to improve our pies. "Fraisage is a technique requiring handling the dough by hand (not the food processor as is the standard method) [and] rubbing the butter into long pieces into the flour," Villa explained. "When done correctly, the result is a pastry with visibly longer flakes that is light and even more tender than the standard method." This technique has been perfected by French bakers for decades — at least since the 19th century — and produces the buttery and flaky pie crust that many seek for this classic dessert.