The Tangy Addition That Makes Salads Extra Flavorful

Like many of our favorite foods that we typically enjoy in life, eating it too often without switching things up can make you feel like it's not delivering what you expect anymore. If your go-to salad has been boring as of late, and your favorite salad dressing isn't doing the trick, there's an ingredient that can wake things up fast: sauerkraut. Yep, the same fermented cabbage you'd normally pile onto a bratwurst also happens to be an easy, unexpected way to add a punch of flavor to your greens. It's salty, a little sour, and full of character; and best of all, you don't need much to make a big difference.

Whether you're aiming for a crunchy side dish or trying to add some punch to your lunch, sauerkraut brings something most other common salad toppings don't ... real tang. Some people already use it in traditional sauerkraut salads, but it also works surprisingly well in mixed salads with ingredients such as peeled cucumbers, radishes, or even grilled chicken. Basically, if your salad needs a boost, kraut could be the upgrade that puts it over the top.

The vinegary bite from this fermented cabbage is a match made in heaven with sweet veggies like carrots or beets, and it can balance out the richness of creamy dressings or soft cheeses. It's kind of like what pickles do for a sandwich where they cut through the heaviness with something sharp and zesty.