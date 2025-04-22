Why It's Actually A Major Mistake To Peel Cucumbers

If the TikTok trend is to be believed, sometimes you just need to eat a whole cucumber. And yes, there are dozens of ways to prepare it: in a sesame-loaded cucumber salad, shredded with imitation crab and mayonnaise in kani, or tossed with yogurt, lemon, and dill for a chunky, tzatziki-inspired dish, among many other options. And depending on the recipe you follow, you may be instructed to peel off the cucumber's outer layer of dark green skin. However, this could be a grave mistake in your preparation.

Okay, it's not really that serious, but don't make a mistake about the skin of a cucumber: It holds a lot of the fruit's nutritional content (and that's right, a cucumber is a fruit). Some people find the skin of cucumbers to be unpleasantly tough; it contains bitter-tasting compounds called cucurbitacins, which act as a natural defense mechanism against animals that might want to eat them. But unless you are particularly sensitive to these compounds (or if you eat cucumber skin in extremely high amounts, which can be toxic), you should keep the skin on for its abundant health benefits.