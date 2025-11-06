The Old School Thanksgiving Staple You'll Rarely Find On Tables Today

The Thanksgiving table is pretty thoroughly standardized by now; There's going to be a turkey, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and cranberry sauce. Maybe there are a few changes from table to table — perhaps someone makes a ham instead of a turkey, or maybe they serve roasted potatoes instead of mashed — but when you close your eyes and think of Thanksgiving, these are the dishes that come to mind. But there are some dishes that were once common, at least for a short period of time, that you just don't see as often these days. Consider, for instance, bread stuffing balls, which were quite popular in the 1940s.

What are bread stuffing balls? Well, they're pretty much exactly what they sound like: a bread-based stuffing or dressing (depending on what you call it), shaped into balls and baked in an oven. They feature celery and onion, as stuffing often does, but notably absent is the sausage you'll find in most contemporary recipes. It might sound strange to us in the modern day, but stuffing balls do make a certain kind of sense. After all, despite being called "stuffing," you're not actually supposed to stuff the mixture inside the turkey — it's unsanitary, and dries out the turkey, to boot — so why not form it into little balls?