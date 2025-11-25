We Asked Pro Chefs: What's The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich?

What do chefs eat for breakfast? Ina Garten's go-to breakfast couldn't be simpler — coffee and oatmeal — while Martha Stewart enjoys soft-boiled eggs. Bobby Flay prefers his eggs scrambled, and he serves them with a side of crispy fried prosciutto in place of basic bacon. However, a busy chef doesn't always have the time to make a home-cooked meal for themselves (you know what they say about the shoemaker's kids always going barefoot). It's not unlikely for them to swing through a fast food drive-through for their morning meal, the same way the rest of us do. Still, you'd expect cooking experts to be pretty picky, so we were curious to find out which fast food breakfast sandwiches get the chef seal of approval.

To get some inside info, The Takeout spoke with four different food-world professionals. Alan Thompson is the head chef at Cassiobury Court, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Watford, England, while Zachary Chancey is an executive chef with The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia. Jessica Chan is a former chef-turned-food blogger who shares recipes on her blog Jecca Chantilly, and Auset Shridevi is a chef with 20 years' experience, including a cooking gig with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She, too, has turned her talents to blogging at a site she calls Eating Love.