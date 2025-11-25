We Asked Pro Chefs: What's The Best Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich?
What do chefs eat for breakfast? Ina Garten's go-to breakfast couldn't be simpler — coffee and oatmeal — while Martha Stewart enjoys soft-boiled eggs. Bobby Flay prefers his eggs scrambled, and he serves them with a side of crispy fried prosciutto in place of basic bacon. However, a busy chef doesn't always have the time to make a home-cooked meal for themselves (you know what they say about the shoemaker's kids always going barefoot). It's not unlikely for them to swing through a fast food drive-through for their morning meal, the same way the rest of us do. Still, you'd expect cooking experts to be pretty picky, so we were curious to find out which fast food breakfast sandwiches get the chef seal of approval.
To get some inside info, The Takeout spoke with four different food-world professionals. Alan Thompson is the head chef at Cassiobury Court, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Watford, England, while Zachary Chancey is an executive chef with The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia. Jessica Chan is a former chef-turned-food blogger who shares recipes on her blog Jecca Chantilly, and Auset Shridevi is a chef with 20 years' experience, including a cooking gig with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She, too, has turned her talents to blogging at a site she calls Eating Love.
Alan Thompson: McDonald's Sausage Egg McMuffin
Alan Thompson's choice is a classic — a dish that could be said to have changed breakfast sandwiches forever. "My pick is the McDonald's sausage and egg McMuffin, ideally as a double. It actually has a good fat and salt and carb balance. A seasoned sausage, perfectly round egg that eats clean, and that slice of processed cheese with a low melt point that glues the lot together," he states. Thompson also appreciates the fact that the muffin is steamed, since this keeps it soft inside. Yet another reason why the McMuffin has been a hit for half a century and counting is that it's the only McDonald's sandwich made with a fresh-cracked egg.
Zachary Chancey: McDonald's McGriddle
Zachary Chancey is another chef who might begin his morning with a trip to Mickey D's. He explains: "As a chef, I respect balance, and the McGriddle nails it. You've got the savory punch of sausage and egg, the creamy melt of American cheese, and then — boom — the sweet maple griddle cakes that wrap it all up like a warm hug. It's a layered flavor profile that hits every note: salty, sweet, rich, and indulgent." He believes the sandwich nails the texture, too, since the soft pancakes offset the crispy fillings. He sums up by saying, "It's not trying to be refined; it's comfort food with swagger. For a fast food item, it's surprisingly thoughtful, and that's why it's my go-to."
Jessica Chan: Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Bacon
For Jessica Chan, Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap with Bacon combines everything you'd want from a delicious breakfast in one bite. The combo of scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, and cheese, all wrapped in a toasted tortilla, is, for her, close to perfection. But as she notes, "What makes the Breakfast Crunchwrap so special is the creamy jalapeño sauce that comes with it. The creamy jalapeño sauce is mildly spicy, tangy, and zesty, which helps tie everything together." Sometimes she'll add an extra topping: "The addition of pickled jalapeños creates an irresistibly sweet and savory combo ... As a spicy food lover like me, this is why my go-to is the Breakfast Crunchwrap from Taco Bell."
Auset Shridevi: Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
It's no surprise that Chick-fil-A made this list, since it's long been one of America's most popular fast food chains (as well as the one with the most airport locations). Auset Shridevi is a big CFA fan, declaring: "Hands-down, Chick-fil-A is the best fast-food restaurant, so [it] should come as no surprise their Chicken Biscuit is my favorite breakfast sandwich. The biscuit is buttery [and] delicious, and the meat is classic Chick-fil-A ... pretty much says it all."