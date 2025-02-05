Which Fast Food Chain Has The Most Airport Locations?

There exists a very specific, very necessary routine for airport travel: go through security, navigate to your gate, make sure the gate exists, and then depart to find food/snacks before waiting for the flight to board. One thing you'll notice about airports throughout this routine is that people are always in a rush — whether it's running to make a flight or hustling to catch a taxi — so it only makes sense that food and beverage options need to be fast, too. There are the quick-stop stores that sell ridiculously expensive airport food like candy bars and yogurt parfaits, but maybe you want something heartier. If you're in the mood for a warm chicken sandwich, you're in luck — according to a study by Upgraded Points, Chick-fil-A has more locations in more busy airports than any other fast-food restaurant. (McDonald's has the same number of restaurants, but they are spread over fewer airports.)

The best airport food options are quick, convenient, and easily accessible. Luckily, Chick-fil-A's menu options tick every box on that checklist. A Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich paired with a cup of the best fast food sweet tea is not only easy to carry around a busy airport, but also easy to eat and relatively mess-free. Chick-fil-A's dominance as the most common fast-food chain in airports comes as little surprise since it consistently ranks among the top five most popular fast-food chains in America.