Martha Stewart's Favorite Way To Eat Eggs For Breakfast

There are many ways to cook eggs. Some techniques are healthy, while others are not. For someone like Martha Stewart, who has a steady supply of over 60 to 100 fresh eggs from her chickens daily in her New York farmhouse, it's not a stretch to assume that she's tried all of these methods at some point. Interestingly, there's one technique that stands out for her because she likes eggs cooked this way for breakfast.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the lifestyle and culinary expert revealed that she prefers her eggs cooked using steam. "My favorite way is soft-boiled with steam," she said. Explaining why she prefers her eggs cooked this way instead of the usual frying, scrambling, or boiling, she said, "The eggs not only are perfect for your taste, but they also peel perfectly ... with none of that silly struggling." With this method, the steam penetrates the shell and cooks the egg from the inside. This causes the shell to loosen from the egg, so it readily slips off.

If you've prepared eggs using the boiling technique, then you know the struggle of trying to remove stubborn shell pieces without denting or ruining the perfectly shaped hard-boiled eggs. Thus, we don't blame Stewart for favoring this method over the others. After all, she likes plating or making her dishes presentable at the table.