Martha Stewart's Favorite Way To Eat Eggs For Breakfast
There are many ways to cook eggs. Some techniques are healthy, while others are not. For someone like Martha Stewart, who has a steady supply of over 60 to 100 fresh eggs from her chickens daily in her New York farmhouse, it's not a stretch to assume that she's tried all of these methods at some point. Interestingly, there's one technique that stands out for her because she likes eggs cooked this way for breakfast.
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the lifestyle and culinary expert revealed that she prefers her eggs cooked using steam. "My favorite way is soft-boiled with steam," she said. Explaining why she prefers her eggs cooked this way instead of the usual frying, scrambling, or boiling, she said, "The eggs not only are perfect for your taste, but they also peel perfectly ... with none of that silly struggling." With this method, the steam penetrates the shell and cooks the egg from the inside. This causes the shell to loosen from the egg, so it readily slips off.
If you've prepared eggs using the boiling technique, then you know the struggle of trying to remove stubborn shell pieces without denting or ruining the perfectly shaped hard-boiled eggs. Thus, we don't blame Stewart for favoring this method over the others. After all, she likes plating or making her dishes presentable at the table.
How to cook the perfect soft-boiled eggs Martha Stewart's way
While many people rely on regulated boiling to make the perfect soft-boiled eggs, Martha Stewart's way is much easier and more straightforward. You don't need to reduce the heat and keep checking on the eggs to ensure the right consistency of their texture. You only need to bring a pot of water to a rolling boil, then place the eggs on a rack above. Cover the pot and let the steam gently cook the eggs to your preferred doneness. You can experiment with the timing to find the consistency that suits your taste. Three minutes may yield a very soft center, while five minutes or longer will make it more set or solid.
Stewart likes her egg yolk runny, so she times hers for four minutes. "My perfect egg is four minutes. The white is set, but the yolk is still beautiful, gold, and runny," she told Tasting Table. Sounds like the perfect eggs to top a ramen or any noodle dish. It's also the ideal consistency if you want to upgrade your breakfast meal. So, in the end, the appeal of this technique is not just its ease of preparation, but also the taste and consistency of the eggs.
