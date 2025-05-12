Ina Garten's Go-To Breakfast Couldn't Get Any Simpler

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa nickname references royalty, and she's known for creating elevated versions of ordinary dishes, such as tuna salad made with fresh fish and meatloaf-style burger patties that include both egg yolks and butter. So you might expect, then, that her everyday breakfast would be out of this world; Perhaps a medley of exotic fruits, a freshly baked croissant, and a mimosa made with yuzu juice and Veuve Clicquot. But, surprisingly enough, her morning meal is far more simple: She drinks espresso or coffee and eats oatmeal (which she makes in the microwave, no less).

Of course, Ina being Ina, she's not buying Maxwell House and Quaker Oats. Instead, she prefers a specialty brand of coffee from Dallis Brothers and uses McCann's Quick-Cooking Irish Oatmeal. To both of these items, she adds milk, but no sugar. She does, however, put salt in her oats as she claims that it tastes like wallpaper paste without this seasoning. There is one day every year when Garten unbends so far as to add maple syrup to her oatmeal: Her birthday. No word on whether she also throws on sprinkles and a lighted candle, but somehow we can't see her stooping to such frivolity.