The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Cooking Rice

Rice seems ultra-simple on the surface, and it's clear why it's a staple among so many cultures — it's versatile, easy to incorporate into just about any meal, often affordable, and both filling and reasonably nutritious. However, anyone who's ever struggled to strike the right balance between mushy and crunchy rice will tell you: While rice is straightforward, cooking it is not.

If you manage to find a rice recipe and formula that works for you, you'll likely make rice the same way over and over again. Once you really nail it, the process becomes foolproof and even easy. However, getting there can take a lot of trial and error. You can limit those trials and errors a bit, though, by learning from the mistakes of others. These are some of the biggest mistakes the average person makes when cooking rice, so you can avoid them the next time you have a hankering for a side of rice and beans, a pot of jambalaya, some stuffed peppers, or however you choose to eat this delectable grain.