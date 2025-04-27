Stop Throwing Out Leftover Rice, Toss It In The Oven Instead

With grocery prices constantly on the rise, it's practically a crime against food to throw out any leftovers that aren't trying to crawl out of the refrigerator. There's a lot you can make with leftover rice, and we're not just talking rice pudding or Chipotle-style burritos. One great way to stretch a few cups of leftover rice with just a couple of added ingredients is to make it into a casserole.

You don't even need to find a casserole recipe that fits the ingredients you have on hand, since it's possible to freestyle such a dish with excellent results. Start with a few cups of rice and combine it with a roughly equal amount of protein. Ground beef or turkey are budget-friendly casserole favorites, but canned tuna, shredded chicken, canned beans, or last night's roast will also work. Add some vegetables, too, if you'd like. Stir everything together with a semi-liquid binder such as sour cream, cheese sauce, or condensed cream of something soup, then season to taste and spread the mixture in a baking pan. If the casserole still seems lacking, you can finish it off with a topping of shredded cheese, breadcrumbs, or both.

If the protein and vegetables are cooked before you mix them with the rice, all you need to do is warm the casserole in the oven. In fact, you could even heat single servings in the microwave. If any ingredients do need cooking, however, the casserole will likely need to bake for half an hour or more.