14 Fast Food Chains With The Least Helpful Employees, According To Customers
We don't expect high-end service at fast food joints, but we do expect basic helpfulness. Unfortunately, we've all experienced the exact opposite at some point. We asked a simple question and got an eye roll, or received the wrong item, and were gaslit into believing that's what we actually ordered. These unhelpful employees made fast food feel more like a struggle than a convenience. And if possible, we'd like to avoid a repeat experience.
How do you know when to expect bad service? You don't. Visiting fast food joints is always a gamble. The same chain can deliver impressive service at one location and atrocious service at another. But if you do enough research, you'll notice a pattern among customer experiences, and luckily, we've done this for you. We dove into restaurant reviews, Reddit threads, and social media to see which chains delivered subpar service.
After reading through countless customer complaints, we discovered 14 fast food chains were consistently called out for unhelpful staff. Many workers had dismissive attitudes and poor work ethics. Others struggle with basic competency when it comes to processing orders and fixing mistakes. It's safe to say these employees don't put the "fast" in fast food, which can lead to serious aggravation. So if you want to spare yourself the trouble, here are the fast food chains to avoid.
Dunkin' Donuts
The majority of TrustPilot reviewers gave Dunkin' Donuts a single star. We get that people who leave reviews tend to have polarizing opinions, but a common theme kept catching our attention: Staff were frequently mentioned as the root of bad experiences. Customers describe employees who seem to be on an unhappy autopilot. Imagine disgruntled workers who can't manage to say hello or smile. Mind you, anyone who's worked in the service industry knows it can be brutal. Between short-staffing and demanding clientele, that smile can fade real fast. But whatever the reason, bad attitudes make customers feel like a burden.
Another major complaint was general incompetence. One customer shared that no matter how simple their order is, Dunkin' employees almost always get it wrong. A basic coffee becomes a tea. A donut is swapped for a croissant. They blame a lack of attentive staff, but the truth may be slightly more complicated. Black coffee is one thing, but making a vanilla latte isn't as straightforward. When you request alterations, it's left to each employee's discretion. One may add extra sugar and two pumps of vanilla, while another goes lighter, resulting in completely different drinks. Unless you have a go-to barista who knows exactly how you like things, we'd be super specific with your order.
McDonald's
The Golden Arches aren't getting a gold star for customer service. This chain came in last on the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. This questionnaire factors in all aspects of service, including the courtesy and helpfulness of staff. McDonald's received a score of 70%, a 1% decrease from the prior year, which could be a sign of changing times. A previous employee noted that McDonald's entire customer service culture has declined over the decades. 30 years ago, they described an environment where staff had fun seeing just how fast they could get customers' orders ready, aiming for that 100-second target. Now, they observe a complete lack of motivation and leadership.
Customers have also complained of lazy staff who are either rude or completely checked out. They've noticed that service has slowed or has been outsourced to virtual ordering kiosks. While many people love this ordering method, there's nobody to help when something goes wrong. Even if an employee is hanging around, they probably won't be running to your assistance with any sense of urgency.
Jack in the Box
There are several signs that Jack in the Box is struggling, from declining food quality to increasing prices, and we can't help but think staff is part of the problem. As one Consumer Affairs reviewer explains: "The customer service is some of the worst I've encountered in fast food. Employees are often rude, inattentive, and seem completely disinterested in helping customers or correcting mistakes."
Overall, customers describe slow, unmotivated staff. One employee outwardly complained when a large order was placed, even using a profanity. Multiple guests waited over an hour for food that arrived cold, and wrong orders sound commonplace. Diners received the incorrect burgers or discovered missing items altogether. When they tried resolving these issues, the staff were completely unhelpful. One employee refused to take accountability for hair in a customer's fries and wouldn't replace them. Some customers were so frustrated that they called the chain's customer service line, but have yet to hear a response.
Wendy's
This fast food brand has closed many stores recently, which some see as a sign that Wendy's might not be around much longer. If so, fans would miss the chain's fresh beef burgers and Frosties. But the service? Not so much. Customers consistently complain about a lack of basic professionalism across the board. When they walk through those doors, they don't receive so much as a basic acknowledgement. No "Hi, welcome to Wendy's. How may I help you?" Instead, they're left waiting in awkward silence, wondering if staff have even noticed their presence.
Order accuracy is also hit-or-miss. One customer loved the Bacon Junior Cheeseburgers so much, they ordered seconds, only to receive plain cheeseburgers instead. The guest tried to correct the mistake, but the staff argued and refused to remake the burgers. Another diner requested that ingredients be removed due to their child's allergies. Despite the receipt clearly reading "NO" followed by the ingredients, they appeared on the burger anyway. The employees at fault promised a free meal, but never followed through.
Five Guys
The transition to a virtual world brings a new set of problems, and fast food chains aren't always equipped to handle them. Five Guys' customers have dealt with their fair share of credit card errors or online ordering issues and struggled to find help. One customer's card was charged four times for a single order, totaling nearly $300. But when they contacted online customer service, they heard crickets. Another did manage to connect with support but never received their promised refund.
In-store service has its own issues. Customers describe staff who don't take their jobs seriously, preferring to goof off instead. One reports employees singing and dancing like they're performing a musical rather than working at a restaurant. Others noticed staff, management included, glued to their phone or gossiping so loudly that customers could overhear all the workplace drama. After feeling ignored and annoyed, some diners walked right out, and we can't blame them. For a fast food chain with some of the most expensive burgers, we'd expect a higher level of service.
Chipotle
When walking into Chipotle, you're not expecting a formal greeting committee. But you don't expect to be treated like a burden, either. Sadly, customers felt their presence was entirely unwelcome at Chipotle. They report being rushed through the ordering process, so much so that staff forgot to ask if they'd like certain toppings. When other customers requested basics like chicken or lettuce, they were told the store ran out. But a quick scan of the assembly line showed the restaurant did, indeed, have said items.
We all know mantras like "the customer is always right" aren't entirely accurate. Customers can be wildly unreasonable at times. But when their requests are actually fair, and the employees are the uncooperative ones, it puts a damper on the dining experience. One couple arrived late for a pre-paid pick-up order to discover it had been tossed. Instead of doing the reasonable thing and remaking it, staff copped an attitude. They forced the couple to pay again and then accidentally made the order wrong, adding insult to injury.
Little Caesars
Human error is only natural. But it should be the occasional one-off, not the standard. Unfortunately, customer complaints show that Little Caesars is riddled with poorly executed orders. Diners frequently report flat sodas and burnt Crazy Puffs or undercooked Crazy Bread. Meanwhile, one consumer ordered a steak pizza that arrived without a single piece of meat. It appears the only beef they'll be having is with the staff.
When issues arise, Little Caesars employees aren't always the best problem solvers. That flat soda? The easy solution would be to offer a different drink or replace the CO2 on the soda fountain. But instead, the worker shook the soda and returned it, claiming it was now bubbly. When another customer arrived for a pick-up order, the pizza was nowhere to be found. Management seemed dumbfounded and annoyed, as if it were the customer's fault. And after asking the pizza to be sliced into wedges, a customer discovered their pie had been hacked into chunks.
KFC
The way consumers describe some KFC locations sounds straight out of a scary movie. Imagine a semi-abandoned restaurant that hasn't been remodeled in decades, with staff moving eerily slowly. Obviously, this isn't all locations, and despite the creepy vibes and old buildings, the chain strives to maintain proper health and safety standards. However, there's little excuse for the poor customer service reported.
Diners say KFC employees don't show any desire to help. When bringing up a concern, the staff paid it little regard and quickly told the customer to eat elsewhere. A sense of urgency is also lacking. A previous employee shared that a 30-minute wait is fairly standard. But even on a slow day, one customer waited a whole 50 minutes for a simple order. It sounds like meals may be ready on time, but the staff aren't organized enough to hand them over promptly. Because when food finally arrives, diners say it's often cold with a slightly stale taste.
Popeyes
Customers feel Popeyes' staff aren't accommodating, even with minor requests. At one Popeyes, the drive-through cashier wouldn't complete two separate orders for one vehicle, telling the customer they'll have to get back in line and drive through twice. Employees also seem easily annoyed and dismissive. When a customer addressed multiple ordering mistakes, they were told to "shoo and go away" (per Facebook), sounding more like a five-year-old than a paid employee.
Customers also report inconsistent service and food across locations. Everything from getting the correct order to the math is unpredictable. One location will be speedy and have tasty chicken, while another takes a century to deliver dry poultry. But when the chain's chicken is made well, it's absolutely delicious. Popeyes chicken tastes so good because it's soaked in buttermilk and seasoned with flavorful Louisiana spices. So if your local Popeyes is reliable, count yourself lucky. If not, you may want to lower those expectations.
Taco Bell
Many customer complaints about Taco Bell stem from virtual ordering. They say kiosk orders aren't processed in the order they're received. Some customers get their food immediately, while others wait ages, even watching people arrive after and get served first. Meanwhile, online orders seem to disappear. But that payment? Processed swiftly.
None of these issues is directly caused by in-store staff. But how they clean up the mess is far from helpful. As a previous employee shares on Reddit, "Most workers have never used the app or have minimal contact with it. We can't really do much if it doesn't show up on the screen, even with a confirmation or receipt." It's a bit of an "our hands are tied" situation. And those who push for a refund get the run-around.
To avoid these hassles, play it safe. Order in-store directly from a cashier or at the drive-thru. We didn't encounter many complaints regarding either situation. And if you want more insider tips, check out these Taco Bell secret menu items before ordering.
Burger King
According to customers, Burger King employees aren't exactly on their A-game. Customers noticed a rude attitude and a lack of professionalism at several branches. Staff were spotted goofing off, frying food in old oil, and not wearing gloves while cooking. Hearing this, it's not surprising that the chain has been involved in several employee-led scandals. One Burger King employee was caught mopping tables. No, not with a table-designated sponge, but with the same mop used to clean floors. Another Burger King worker was fired for denying a deaf woman service.
Two separate commentators noticed the chain's staff smelled like marijuana, and one watched them smoking it outside. Unfortunately, the habit isn't known to enhance efficiency, which explains certain behaviors. A TrustPilot reviewer observed staff, noting, "they get confused and cars back up badly, and orders are not correct. I didn't realize it's acceptable for Burger King employees to be on drugs while working."
Dairy Queen
After scouring through countless customer reviews, we realize just how important basic greetings are. People want to feel seen, and a simple "Hi, we'll be right with you" goes a long way. But at Dairy Queen, the energy sounds colder than those Blizzards. Customers share that the employees barely acknowledge them. One diner placed and received an order without a single word from the staff. There were only four employees at the time, none of whom even interacted with each other.
Customers frequently described the chain's food assembly as sloppy. Sauces placed sideways in to-go orders, Buster bars arriving crushed, and burgers thrown together haphazardly. There are things you should think twice before ordering at Dairy Queen, from chili dogs to soft serve. But this sloppiness could apply to virtually anything. With this reputation, you'd think the kitchen was at least pumping out orders quickly. Yet, diners complained about waiting around 25 minutes and even almost 40 minutes for food.
Subway
Many diners feel their local Subway has lazy employees who don't put in effort when making sandwiches. They complain of being rushed through the line and not always being asked whether they'd like sauces or if they'd like their subs sliced in half. And while some Subway fans rave about the fresh bread, others have noticed it often comes stale. Skimpy portions were another common complaint and one of the potential signs that Subway is struggling. After all, if a chain is trying to lower costs, what better way than cutting back on pricey proteins and fillings?
To ensure a tasty Subway sandwich, we recommend taking initiative. There are certain things you could be getting wrong when ordering at Subway, like being unprepared. Know exactly what you want so you don't stress out your sandwich artist. Also, requesting bread straight from the oven sounds super fresh, but it ends up a mushy mess. Let it cool slightly, and decide whether you prefer it soft or toasted. Finally, advocate for your sandwich needs. Craving extra meat? Prefer sauces spread evenly? Letting staff know makes their job easier and your Subway experience far smoother.
Sonic Drive-in
Sonic embraces that old-school charm with drive-in style dining, burgers, and shakes. But you'd better get real cozy in that car because you never know how long the delivery will take. Some say orders are prompt, while others complain of drinks arriving long after food. Many reviewers also commented on menu items assembled incorrectly. Think wrong substitutions, missing condiments, half-filled fries, and no whipped cream on shakes.
Since the receipt is often accurate, customers assume it's solely the kitchen staff at fault. But it appears poor communication and service are widespread at the establishment. DoorDash employees report waiting ages for staff to hand over orders. Another said that when the staff brought the order, they carelessly dumped it into the vehicle. Tripping on those roller skates would be a justifiable reason, but the reality comes down to a lack of care. And these long waits combined with unpredictable service are why Sonic Drive-in didn't fare well in our ranking of the best and worst fast food chains.