14 Fast Food Chains With The Least Helpful Employees, According To Customers

We don't expect high-end service at fast food joints, but we do expect basic helpfulness. Unfortunately, we've all experienced the exact opposite at some point. We asked a simple question and got an eye roll, or received the wrong item, and were gaslit into believing that's what we actually ordered. These unhelpful employees made fast food feel more like a struggle than a convenience. And if possible, we'd like to avoid a repeat experience.

How do you know when to expect bad service? You don't. Visiting fast food joints is always a gamble. The same chain can deliver impressive service at one location and atrocious service at another. But if you do enough research, you'll notice a pattern among customer experiences, and luckily, we've done this for you. We dove into restaurant reviews, Reddit threads, and social media to see which chains delivered subpar service.

After reading through countless customer complaints, we discovered 14 fast food chains were consistently called out for unhelpful staff. Many workers had dismissive attitudes and poor work ethics. Others struggle with basic competency when it comes to processing orders and fixing mistakes. It's safe to say these employees don't put the "fast" in fast food, which can lead to serious aggravation. So if you want to spare yourself the trouble, here are the fast food chains to avoid.