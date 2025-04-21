This Popular Fast Food Burger Chain Boasts Some Of The Highest Prices

Fast food's business model is built on the premise of quickly providing affordable food to a large volume of hungry people, but these days that model seems to be shifting. Of course, prices appear to be rising everywhere you look, so it's no real surprise to see fast food menus affected by inflation, food costs, and increasing wages.

The conversation does get muddied by the fact that a new sort of chain has emerged that straddles the line between fast food and fast casual restaurants. After all, are McDonald's and Five Guys even in the same genre? We think so, which is why Five Guys takes the cake for some of the highest prices you'll see at a fast food chain. For a quick comparison, a Big Mac costs roughly $6, while a Little Cheeseburger at Five Guys sets you back a hefty $9, despite having a similar calorie count.

To be fair to Five Guys, we'll put it in perspective with other chains in its class, such as Shake Shack, BurgerFi, and Fatburger. Even among gourmet fast food burgers, Five Guys still manages to eke out the top spot in terms of price. A Double ShackBurger at Shake Shack (760 calories and includes cheese) is around $9, while a hamburger at Five Guys (840 calories, two patties, and no cheese) is more than $10. The half-pound cheeseburger at Fatburger is about 10 bucks, and a double cheeseburger at BurgerFi is slightly cheaper. It's difficult to do a full analysis without all the ingredient details, but it's safe to say Five Guys is leading the pack in terms of price.