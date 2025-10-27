The Best H-E-B Store-Brand Products According To Customer Reviews
Texas has a big reputation in more ways than one. The second-largest U.S. state is known for its rich history, must-try Texas foods like Tex-Mex and BBQ, and one of the best grocery chains in the country. H-E-B has consistently ranked as one of America's favorite grocery stores, earning the number one spot multiple times on consumer preference surveys. It's easy to see why the company holds a special place in customers' hearts. The chain prides itself on being people-centered, a mission that's reflected in its supportive work environment and community involvement. The star of the show, however, is the food.
One of the main appeals of H-E-B is that you can get products that you can't always find at your average grocery store. Due to its areas of operation, you'll find plenty of Mexican and Texan-inspired foods lining the shelves. Among these are H-E-B's own brand products. While straying from name-brand items might be a deal-breaker for some, the consensus is that H-E-B brand items are just as good, if not better, than the big names. From fresh-made tortillas and guacamole to snacks with a Texas flair, these are some of the best H-E-B store-brand products you can buy.
Butter Tortillas
No matter how much you try to spice up the pre-packaged kind, nothing compares to the experience of a freshly made tortilla. Luckily, customers at H-E-B don't have to sacrifice flavor for convenience. The H-E-B Bakery Butter Flour Tortillas are baked in-house along with a wide variety of other fresh tortillas. If you get there on time, you may even be able to snag a bag that's still warm, straight from the machine.
While all varieties are good, the butter tortillas in particular have a stellar reputation. One Redditor went so far as to say, "Whoever invented the HEB Butter Tortillas deserves to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize." Even though the wraps have yet to win any awards, if the reviews are anything to go by, they're as close as you'll get to a homemade tortilla without actually putting in the work. Plus, some customers pointed out that if grocery shopping isn't your favorite chore, the wraps make a great post-shop reward for the ride home.
Mi Tienda Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas
If you didn't already know, fajitas were actually invented in Texas, so it's no surprise that the state's biggest grocery store chain offers some pretty good versions. H-E-B carries a few types of fajitas, including different meats like chicken, beef, and pork. But the fan favorite is the Mi Tienda Beef Skirt Steak Fajitas. Mi Tienda is one of H-E-B's brands that focuses on bringing traditional Mexican flavors to its customers. And it's clearly succeeded.
On Facebook, one customer said, "Go to HEB. Get Mi Tienda anything. Better than any meat market by far." If you're looking for quality meat but don't have access to specialty shops, these fajitas are a great dinner option that still captures some of that authenticity you crave. Though they can end up on the pricier side, the flavor and texture make up for it. Another shopper on Reddit commented, "So very much worth the higher price. The fajitas are seasoned so well and practically melt in your mouth."
Creamy Creations Ice Cream
Among the most popular ice cream brands in the U.S. are Blue Bell, Ben & Jerry's, and Tillamook. While H-E-B's Creamy Creations brand isn't at the top of these lists, according to loyal customers, it does give the others a run for their money. On Facebook, many customers agreed that without Blue Bell, Creamy Creations would be their go-to brand. Others claimed that H-E-B's ice cream was a better choice than the big brands.
Creamy Creations comes in both pints and ½-gallon sizes, and is even available in no-sugar-added and low-fat options. The best part, however, is the range of flavors. With so much variety, customers found it hard to agree on the best flavor, but as one Redditor shared, "Never had a creamy creations flavor I didn't like." Cookies Over Texas, a mashup of cookie dough and cookies and cream, is a popular choice. Other unique flavors like Texas Starry Night and Honey Sopapilla stand out. But if you're a lover of the classics, the 1905 Vanilla is anything but boring. Fans attested to it being the superior version of vanilla ice cream for its creaminess and depth of flavor.
Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
Although nacho cheese wasn't the original Doritos flavor, it's certainly the most well-known. Nowadays, those shiny red bags and orange-dusted triangular chips are pretty much synonymous with the brand. At first glance, H-E-B's offering of Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips isn't too different. The packaging and look of the chips are strikingly similar to Doritos. But don't be fooled. This isn't just some run-of-the-mill, knockoff version. A customer on Reddit went so far as to say, "These are probably the best chips I have ever had, puts the Doritos chips to utter shame."
This was a common sentiment. Shoppers noted that H-E-B's chips have more seasoning than their name-brand counterparts, giving them more cheesy goodness in each bite. Other customers noticed that the corn flavor of the chips is more prominent than in Doritos. "I'll go to HEB just for these and we always have a bag at the house," another Redditor posted. So if you're a hardcore Doritos fan, give this dupe a try. You might be surprised which one comes out on top.
Cafe Olé Coffee
A good cup of coffee is an art form. Many factors influence the perfect result, but the type of beans that you start with can make all the difference. Now, when you walk into a supermarket, you'll be faced with endless rows of options, but most won't come close to that perfect cup of joe. That is, unless you happen upon H-E-B's Cafe Olé brand. As far as supermarket brands go, "Cafe Ole is probably the best store brand coffee in the states," one customer shared on Reddit. "I ship huge boxes out of state to friends addicted to the coffee."
This shopper was far from the only one who thought Cafe Olé transcended frontiers. Others said they have friends send them bags of the coffee or they stock up themselves whenever possible. The Taste of San Antonio medium roast blend was a favorite among customers for its bolder flavor. Some shoppers sang praises of the Texas Pecan option, which features caramel and nutty notes for fans of sweeter roasts. "I live in Arizona and ship boxes and boxes of the Cafe Ole Texas Pecan back whenever I visit family in Texas. It's my favorite daily drinker coffee," one customer commented.
Jalapeño Saltines
Saltines are probably not on anyone's list of favorite foods. After all, these thin, plain crackers don't have much going for them. They might be the only thing you can stomach during a sick spell or a nice addition to tomato soup, but on their own? Pretty boring. To make them more enticing, you could use Ree Drummond's recipe that takes saltine crackers up a notch. Or you could pick up a pack of H-E-B Jalapeño Saltine Crackers.
A far cry from your usual bland saltines, H-E-B's take packs a punch — and a little bit of heat — with onion and garlic powder, parsley, and of course, jalapeño flavor. Over on Facebook, a few customers highly recommended this item, and others claimed that these crackers were their favorite store brand saltines. While the flavor holds up on its own, fans also loved pairing the crackers with other H-E-B products. "Top them with the HEB rotisserie chicken salad. Have red grapes on the side," one Redditor suggested. Another shopper recommended pairing the crackers with the jalapeño pimento cheese for double the flavor.
Tex-Mex Brisket Queso Dip
Another versatile and beloved item is the H-E-B Tex-Mex Brisket Queso Dip. It has smoky brisket, pico de gallo, queso blanco, and Tex-Mex cheese, all ready to warm up in the oven. The package calls for adding ½ cup of liquid before cooking, which could be anything from water or broth to beer. This dip makes a tasty meal all on its own, especially when cooked in the smoker. It also makes for great pairings. "I love making a meal out of it for the family and add[ing] a can of drained pinto beans," one Facebook commenter said.
Some shoppers suggested pairing the queso with the H-E-B brand chips, stuffed jalapeños, or french fries. Over on Reddit, one customer posted, "Awesome Queso, add that over some macaroni noodles, & you'll [have] the best Mac & cheese ever!!" This is one H-E-B option that gives you freedom to keep it simple or spruce it up. Either way, it makes for an easy, filling option to pick up on your next grocery run.
My Hometown Twisters Cookies
State pride is a running theme throughout any H-E-B store. Products with Texas in the name are all over the shelves, and many of the items are catered to the Texan palette. The My Hometown Twisters Sandwich Cookies are an excellent example. While you might mistake them for a Golden Oreo imitation from afar, look closer and you'll find they're inscribed with Texan identity — literally. Each cookie has a symbol and a name corresponding to a different town in The Lone Star State. Locals can search for their own hometown, and visitors can learn a little state geography, all while enjoying a sweet treat. The flavor of these cookies is also standout.
Instead of classic vanilla, these feature a cinnamon cookie with cream cheese filling. One Reddit summed it up: "The best sandwich cookie on earth." If you aren't sure you can let go of Oreos, know that some customers said the H-E-B version is even better than name-brand. Not only do they taste good, but they're fun. Who wouldn't love finding their hometown on a cookie?
Two-Bite Brownies
Brownies sometimes rile up controversy in the dessert world. There's the debate over whether the edge or middle piece is better, for example. People also have strong opinions on fudgy brownies versus cakey ones. The H-E-B Two-Bite Brownies, however, have done the impossible and brought dessert lovers together rather than tear them apart. "H‑E‑B's brownie bites are ridiculous. I just need to make sure that I'm not the only one who is completely obsessed with them," one Redditor gushed.
While other grocery store treats can be lackluster, sometimes dry and flavorless, fans praised these brownie bites for their soft texture and addictive flavor. One commenter said, "I usually stay away from grocery store baked goods, but these are an exception. It doesn't have that 'cheap' taste." Even after a few days, customers claimed they still tasted fresh and even came close to a freshly baked brownie. They may be unassuming, but you won't want to pass these up next time you're in the store.
Texas Heat Trail Mix
Trail mix is the king of easy, on-the-go snacks. The combination of nuts and dried fruits provides nutrients and energy that can give you the extra push you need to get through the day. But sometimes your standard trail mix gets boring, even with a copious amount of M&M's. If that's the case, try out H-E-B's Texas Heat Trail Mix. This blend contains Cajun peanuts, corn kernels, roasted pumpkin seeds, pretzel and sesame sticks, and chili rice crackers. All that makes for a simple snack that doesn't skimp on flavor.
"H-E-B has trail mix that is the best," commented one shopper on Facebook, vouching for the Texas Heat flavor in particular but noting that the whole range is good. Even H-E-B employees recommend it. "I get two of the small bags before every shift with a water and I am satisfied," said one purported employee on Reddit. Once you try this medley, you'll never want to go back to your plain old trail mix.
Fresh Guacamole
Guacamole is another product that usually tastes better freshly made than store-bought. Luckily, it's not too hard to make at home, especially if you use pico de gallo for an easy guacamole. Even then, sometimes you just want to pick something up from the store that's ready to eat, instead of spending extra time in the kitchen. If that's the case, H-E-B's fresh guacamole is the perfect alternative. This dip is made in-store, meaning you get both freshness and convenience.
"If you're in Texas, the fresh made salsa and guacamole from HEB is by far the best store bought," a customer on Reddit shared. The balanced flavor of this guacamole made it stand out to buyers, and some shoppers even claimed it tasted better than whipping up your own at home. H-E-B sells both mild and spicy varieties, the latter of which adds serrano peppers to the mix. Customers vouch for both, so if you're not into the heat, go mild. If you want to really amp up the flavor, however, try the spicy kind.
Sparkling Waters
Sparkling water is a simple carbonated beverage that actually has a lot more potential than meets the eye. It's great on its own as a refreshing drink or a stomach soother, it can be mixed with juices, and you can even use sparkling water as a marinade for tender steaks. But not all varieties of this beverage are created equal, and a good one should be able to stand on its own. The H-E-B sparkling waters, both sweetened and unsweetened, meet the criteria.
Customers love them so much that they created tiered lists to rank the various flavors. The unsweetened peach guava is a fan favorite, along with strawberry. Referring to the sparkling waters, one customer commented, "Better than LaCroix and Waterloo and cheaper too." Some shoppers reported that the drink helped them cut out soda and that other brands couldn't compare. Another Redditor summed it up: "My fave sparkling water! I buy two cases a week and drink them all."
Charro Beans
The H-E-B Charro Beans are among the many types of canned beans you should always have in your pantry. They come in a few different varieties, including classic Texas Style, spicy, and refried. Customers noted they're as good as homemade and a great alternative to actually cooking the beans yourself. "My dad orders these to california and calls them his secret recipe beans," said one commenter on Reddit. Another enthusiast claimed they were able to trick someone into thinking the beans were home-cooked.
Besides the classic beans, the refried version has gained popularity among store-goers. One customer commented, "Those are the closest charro beans i've had that aren't made by my mother. The spicy ones are my absolute favorite!!" Shoppers say these beans boast great flavor directly from the can. However, they can also be spruced up with additions like chorizo or served alongside other sides to be made into a meal.
Methodology
H-E-B has a massive fanbase of loyal customers and too many beloved store-brand items to count. That's why we wanted to make sure we found the very best products that shoppers repeatedly go back for. To figure this out, we scoured social media platforms, namely Reddit and Facebook, looking for reviews from people who have tried these foods firsthand. We compiled a list of the most recommended options and compared them across platforms to see which ones were consistently considered customer favorites. Opinions on flavor, texture, freshness, and consistency were all factors for determining our final choices.
We ended up finding a lot of consensus, with many shoppers deeming the items in this lineup as quintessential buys for local and visiting customers at H-E-B stores. Whether you're looking for a ready-to-eat meal or an on-the-go snack, these are the products you should head for first if you want the real H-E-B experience.