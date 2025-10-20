13 Common Whiskey Tasting Mistakes To Avoid

You pour a finger or two of whiskey into a glass and are eager to start sipping. Not so fast — good things come to those who wait. Just as experts might tell you it's vital to let your wine breathe before enjoying, you should let your whiskey breathe, too.

According to John Campbell, COO and master distiller at Sespe Creek Distillery in Oxnard, California, you should ideally let your whiskey breathe at room temperature for an hour after that initial pour. "Letting the whiskey breathe will allow some amazing things to happen," he explained. "Firstly, you will start to smell the aromas elevating from the glass that are seeping into the room. This will subconsciously and consciously prepare your palate for what's to come. This will also help to heighten both your expectation and sensitivity, which in turn allows for a much better experience."

Justin Horrillo, Wyoming Whiskey's barrel house manager, seconds this notion, saying that letting whiskey breathe for even just a minute can result in drastic changes in both aroma and flavor. In some cases, you may even notice the whiskey is a little smoother (aka, easier to drink for the newbies in the room) after you let it breathe.