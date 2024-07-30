The Best Snacks To Serve During Your At-Home Whiskey Tasting
Oftentimes we think of wine or beer as something to drink during a meal, while saving the spirits for pre- or postprandial consumption. But cocktail nibbles also pair well with the hard stuff. Just as Russians have their zakuski (finger foods that are meant to accompany vodka) and Koreans their anju (bar foods that help soak up the soju), so, too, should you consider setting out some snacks to accompany your whiskey. Whether you're hosting a large-scale gathering to show off your collection or have been hoarding your best bottles for a private tasting consisting of you and yourself, whiskey connoisseur Robyn Smith has a few suggestions to make for appropriate party fare.
Smith, who shares her advice on all things alcohol on her websites rum et al. and NEAT, tells The Takeout, "I love snacks with whiskey." She maintains that a variety of foods pair quite nicely with the spirit, ranging from savory canapés to contrast the bold character of many whiskeys, to sugary candies that play well with the flavor of other, sweeter versions of the spirit. That way, you can offer a selection to suit just about every whiskey you'll be tasting. As Smith says, "It's fun to see how these differing flavors can complement a whiskey's flavor profile."
Savory snacks offset the whiskey's flavors
Smith recommends both nuts and cheese as perfect partners for whiskey, explaining that their "salty and savory notes ... contrast a whiskey's flavors." You'll still need to put some thought into the selection of both items, however. Sharper, well-aged cheeses are better suited for stronger, smokier whiskeys, as are funky cheeses like Roquefort — try the latter with a peaty Islay single malt. A sweeter bourbon, on the other hand, might be best suited to gouda or a mild cheddar, while a smooth sipping whiskey with no harsh notes can be teamed with a creamy, rich brie. As for the nuts, try roasted almonds, pecans, and pistachios with more strongly-flavored whiskeys, while walnuts work better with more mild varieties.
Whiskey can also stand up to a meatier snack such as carpaccio, beef tartare, or charcuterie board. You can go for a high-low pairing by serving your Pappy Van Winkle with proper Midwestern pub mix, popcorn, or potato chips. When it comes to chips, plain ones are best suited to blended whiskeys on the rocks, while spicy chips go with bourbon and rye, and sweet potato chips have an earthiness that plays nicely with the peaty tones of a single malt Scotch.
These sweeter ones may echo whiskey's taste
Whiskey works well with sweeter snacks, too. As Smith points out, "Chocolate, [candied] nuts, and fruit have a lot of complementary flavors that can match the flavors in whiskeys." Once again, though, try to mindfully match the snacks to the sips. If your whiskey is slightly reminiscent of iodine, a York peppermint patty (or higher-end chocolate mint candy) will help offset the medicinal notes. If the whiskey's on the peaty side, the bitterness of a high-cacao dark chocolate could make for an enjoyably complex combination. More of a milk chocolate fan? Try it with rye or bourbon. The latter type of whiskey, in particular, tends to be sweet, while some well-aged bourbons can even develop notes of cocoa.
Candied nuts are so perfect with bourbon that some recipes even call for the liquor (try adding a splash to our homemade sweet and spicy pecans). For a snack where the sugar comes from a more natural source, you can't go wrong with fruit. The sweetness of dried fruits like dates, figs, and raisins complements bourbon quite nicely, while strawberries' tartness suits something light-bodied like a blended Scotch. Sliced apples and pears occupy a space between sweet and savory, making them suited for accompanying just about any kind of whiskey.