The Best Snacks To Serve During Your At-Home Whiskey Tasting

Oftentimes we think of wine or beer as something to drink during a meal, while saving the spirits for pre- or postprandial consumption. But cocktail nibbles also pair well with the hard stuff. Just as Russians have their zakuski (finger foods that are meant to accompany vodka) and Koreans their anju (bar foods that help soak up the soju), so, too, should you consider setting out some snacks to accompany your whiskey. Whether you're hosting a large-scale gathering to show off your collection or have been hoarding your best bottles for a private tasting consisting of you and yourself, whiskey connoisseur Robyn Smith has a few suggestions to make for appropriate party fare.

Smith, who shares her advice on all things alcohol on her websites rum et al. and NEAT, tells The Takeout, "I love snacks with whiskey." She maintains that a variety of foods pair quite nicely with the spirit, ranging from savory canapés to contrast the bold character of many whiskeys, to sugary candies that play well with the flavor of other, sweeter versions of the spirit. That way, you can offer a selection to suit just about every whiskey you'll be tasting. As Smith says, "It's fun to see how these differing flavors can complement a whiskey's flavor profile."