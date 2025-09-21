Whiskey Stones Look Great In Drinks But Come With Major Problems
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Seasoned whiskey enthusiasts know that swirling the glass doesn't improve the taste, but even so, there's something blissfully satisfying about giving it a spin before reveling in that first sip. According to the master distiller at Hood River Distillers, Caitlin Bartlemay, that seemingly innocuous twirl might be something you want to avoid — if you are chilling your spirit with whiskey stones, that is. Sure, they do a good job of keeping your drink at just the right temperature and make for a great conversational piece because, let's be honest, they look cool. However, the way they are constructed merits some hesitation when choosing them over regular ice to chill your beverage.
"Whiskey stones are made of materials that can slowly absorb heat from the whiskey without imparting flavors — things like soapstone, marble, or steel," Bartlemay said. "They are absolutely harder and heavier than cocktail ice." Well, so what? I'm not incredibly fit, but I think I can handle lifting a glass of liquor that carries a little more heft than a traditional bonded whiskey on the rocks.
As it turns out, that extra weight can be problematic when it comes into contact with the vessel housing your drink. Bartlemay said, "Whiskey stones can absolutely damage glassware, but it depends on the way you use them and also the material." Some varieties might not spell trouble, but there are some specific aspects to consider before tossing them in your beverage. "If you are using stones with sharp edges and leave them in the glass of a sipper known to swirl, they can chip and scratch the inside," Bartlemay cautioned. "I'd never use them with crystal glassware."
Whiskey stones can damage more than your glassware
Even if you aren't afraid of damaging your glassware by using whiskey stones to chill your drink, what Caitlin Bartlemay illustrated next might change your mind. "Everyone is familiar with ice's best trick of sticking together at the bottom of a glass and then rushing out to jump into your face," she said. Ah, yes, the dreaded and unwelcome ice whammy. "Stones may not stick together, but the risk is the same. If consuming without paying attention, those stones could run out of your glass on a collision course for your teeth and wreak havoc when they get there," she added.
Alright, I'm semi-convinced. I value not taking unnecessary trips to the dentist enough to consider alternative measures for chilling spirits, but what if you have one of those fridges that consistently spits out ice that tastes bad? "The point of the stones is to cool the whiskey without adding dilution," Bartlemay said. "If you know what temp you like to drink your whiskey at, store it at that temperature as well."
A refrigerator typically isn't necessary for storing even cheap whiskey, as it doesn't extend its shelf life. Also, the flavors of whiskey that is too cold when consumed are dulled, which is why Bartlemay suggested cooling bottles in a temperature-regulated wine fridge. That way, you can chill the whiskey just enough without risking dilution or whiskey stone casualties. The fridge and freezer are less precise but also work in a pinch. Many folks assume wine refrigerators cost a fortune, but you can find reasonably affordable models like this BLACK+DECKER wine cellar that will get the job done. And it might just be worth it when the alternative is spending that money on the dentist if things go awry while enjoying your drink with whiskey stones.