Whiskey Stones Look Great In Drinks But Come With Major Problems

Seasoned whiskey enthusiasts know that swirling the glass doesn't improve the taste, but even so, there's something blissfully satisfying about giving it a spin before reveling in that first sip. According to the master distiller at Hood River Distillers, Caitlin Bartlemay, that seemingly innocuous twirl might be something you want to avoid — if you are chilling your spirit with whiskey stones, that is. Sure, they do a good job of keeping your drink at just the right temperature and make for a great conversational piece because, let's be honest, they look cool. However, the way they are constructed merits some hesitation when choosing them over regular ice to chill your beverage.

"Whiskey stones are made of materials that can slowly absorb heat from the whiskey without imparting flavors — things like soapstone, marble, or steel," Bartlemay said. "They are absolutely harder and heavier than cocktail ice." Well, so what? I'm not incredibly fit, but I think I can handle lifting a glass of liquor that carries a little more heft than a traditional bonded whiskey on the rocks.

As it turns out, that extra weight can be problematic when it comes into contact with the vessel housing your drink. Bartlemay said, "Whiskey stones can absolutely damage glassware, but it depends on the way you use them and also the material." Some varieties might not spell trouble, but there are some specific aspects to consider before tossing them in your beverage. "If you are using stones with sharp edges and leave them in the glass of a sipper known to swirl, they can chip and scratch the inside," Bartlemay cautioned. "I'd never use them with crystal glassware."