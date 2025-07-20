The Reason Your Fridge Ice Always Tastes Bad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there. You come home from a long work day or a hot afternoon in the sun craving a glass of ice-cold water. You fill your glass with ice from your fridge and water, only to find that as an ice cube slips into your mouth, it has an odd taste. You've become a victim of bad fridge ice.

Bad-tasting ice from your fridge is unfortunately common for a few different reasons. Maybe it's been a long week, and you've let your ice sit in the freezer longer than you should have. As the ice sits in the tray or bin, it starts to pick up all the odors that come from freezer-burnt foods and leftovers that you stashed away. If you have an ice maker, it uses a water filter that needs to be changed about every six months. Other parts of the mechanism could also be dirty, and over time, a buildup of bacteria and mildew can cause bad-tasting ice.

Another reason for bad-tasting ice could be the fridge itself. With some older model refrigerators, there's only one cooling system for both the fridge and freezer sections. The same air passes between them, and inevitably, the same smells. So if there's a piece of fish from dinner a week ago that has been chilling in your fridge, chances are your ice will be a little fishy, too.